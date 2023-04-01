Jake Spallina wins faceoffs and Mount Sinai tops Smithtown West

As the first of the April showers came Saturday morning, the Mount Sinai boys lacrosse team rained down in its own fashion.

The Mustangs’ offense came in unstoppable waves as they defeated Smithtown West, 10-5, in a Suffolk Division II matchup.

“I thought our performance was great, we were firing on all cylinders and constantly getting good looks,” Jake Spallina said. “It was truly a team effort. I think this was a prime example of how well our offense works together to get the job done.”

Mt. Sinai (3-0) knew what it needed in order to have success in the net. Smithtown West’s Nicholas Cottage, known for his dominance in faceoffs, won the first three. The Bulls capitalized on the third when John Savino found Carmelo Pace from the 30-yard line to put up their second goal.

But Spallina quickly adjusted to capture a majority of the rest, including the next one. Within six seconds of Savino’s goal, Spallina charged down the field and leapt into the air for an emphatic shot and a 6-2 lead.

“Without winning the faceoffs, it would’ve been much harder for us to get those opportunities to score,” coach Harold Drumm said. “I thought Spallina did a great job against [Cottage]. That was huge for us.”

Spallina and Christian Colantonio led with three goals each for the Mustangs. Colantonio helped spark a 3-0 third quarter when he swept in front of the crease for a pass from Cole Marsala before firing the ball just below the top of the post. Brayden Wilcken made five of his pivotal 10 saves in the third.

Marsala again swung a pass from behind, this time to Nicholas Carretta, who found a hole at the bottom of the net. Marsala’s fifth and final assist went to Spallina to close out the third quarter as Mt. Sinai extended its lead to 10-2.

“I try to stay on my toes and constantly look down the field,” Marsala said. “We have so many guys that are great shooters so I’m confident wherever I put the ball."

The Bulls had their own burst in the fourth quarter. Pace scored two more goals and Liam Byrne added a third in the final four minutes. Dylan Bonasera finished with eight saves for Smithtown West (1-1).

“Once we find our rhythm, it’s hard to shut us down,” Spallina said. “That’s how we’ll continue to dominate.”