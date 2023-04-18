Owen Hickey scores four goals to lead Locust Valley past Friends Academy

The lacrosse game came to an end Monday on Locust Valley’s home turf and the Falcons had played so impressively at both ends that the possibilities were right there for them to see.

“Obviously, everyone wants to win a county championship,” junior midfielder Owen Hickey said after Locust Valley's 12-5 Nassau Conference C/D win over Friends Academy. “I think if we play like we did today the rest of the season, we can go as far as we want.”

Locust Valley didn’t make the Nassau Class C playoffs last year. Manhasset emerged from the tournament, won a state title and is back with another strong team.

Could the Falcons beat Manhasset?

“I think anything’s possible,” Hickey said.

The Iona commit scored four goals and Philip Terrell added three goals and two assists to help Locust Valley improve to 5-2 overall and 3-1 in the conference.

“I think it proves to these guys that if we play a full game, we can really compete,” Falcons’ first-year coach Tom Duggan said.

Goalkeeper Charlie Dickman made 12 saves for Locust Valley, who has yielded five goals or less in five of the seven games.

“When it really comes down to it, the defense is like a family,” the senior goalie said. “… If there’s a stressful situation, no one starts blaming each other. … Everybody just sticks together, just listens to me, and really takes the game under control.”

Friends Academy (3-2, 1-1) took the lead a minute into the game on the first of two goals by Will Bystrom. Then the Falcons went on a 7-0 run.

After leading 2-1 after the first quarter, Hickey, Connor Terrell, Jack Russo and Evan Shriberg scored in a dominant second period. Philip Terrell then converted from 15 yards out to make it 7-1 with 7:18 left in the third.

“I just think they had a really nice potent offense,” Friends Academy coach Walt Carswell said.

Clarke Beard and Cooper Schultz, with the first of his two goals, countered to cut it to 7-3. Locust Valley took an 8-4 lead into the fourth quarter against a Quakers team that fell in the Nassau Class D final last season. The Falcons outscored Friends Academy 4-1 in the final period

“Yeah, we are disappointed,” Carswell said. “It’s kind of like a crosstown rival type of thing. You always want to get the bragging rights. But it was a lot of fun.”