Christian Todaro's five goals and one assist help Carey to comeback win over Long Beach

Christian Todaro knew one goal would change everything for his Carey lacrosse team.

Visiting Long Beach scored 17 seconds into the Nassau non-league matchup at Carey on Tuesday night. Long Beach hammered on three more goals and led 4-0 just 2:34 into the game.

But Carey, led by Todaro’s five goals and one assist, rallied to beat Long Beach, 11-9, on Tuesday. The Seahawks (2-0) scored five unanswered goals in the third quarter, where they took the lead and did not lose it.

“All it took was one goal and the floodgates opened, that’s how I viewed it,” Todaro said. “The whole offense was moving, and when the whole offense is moving a lot of guys shine.”

Matt Metzger added three goals, Chris Obertis scored two goals with two assists, Christian Korszlowski netted a goal with two assists and goalie Rich Metzger made 13 saves.

Carey coach Tom Aiello mentioned his Seahawks team jumped out to a 10-goal lead in their season-opening win against Long Island Lutheran. His team successfully played from behind on Tuesday night.

“We’ve got some kids with a little intensity,” Aiello said. “They’re competitors, which is good. We competed really well today.”

Carey earned its first lead, an 8-7 advantage, with 6:32 left in the third quarter. Sixteen seconds after Todaro tied the score on a man-up opportunity, one of Carey’s four man-up goals, Metzger fired a lefthanded low-to-high shot past Long Beach goalie Richard Behr.

The Seahawks possessed the ball comfortably after the first quarter and only allowed three goals in the second half.

“We settled in and just had great leadership and came back,” Metzger said. “When you communicate it goes a long way.”

Jack Miller scored four goals and Jeff Conway netted three goals for Long Beach. The Marines (0-1) reached the Nassau Class B semifinals last spring and lost to Garden City, the eventual state champion.

Long Beach beat Carey 12-10 in the lone regular season matchup between the two schools last year. Carey lost its first six games last season and only scored 10 or more goals in six games.

The Seahawks have scored at least 11 goals in both games so far this spring. They’ll play Nassau B's Roslyn on Friday.

“We’re different this year,” Todaro said. “We don’t have big-time commits, but we’re working. Every guy has to work when you don’t have those guys, so it’s good.”