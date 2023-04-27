HS lacrosse roundup: Commack's James Pagano nails winner in OT

James Pagano scored five goals, including the winner in overtime, in Commack’s 9-8 win over Floyd in Suffolk League I boys lacrosse on Tuesday. Pagano also had three assists. Ethan Dalland added one goal and four assists and Brandon Berozi had three assists for Commack (3-7). Connor Langdon had two goals and an assist and Marc Pluchino added a goal and three assists for Floyd (4-6).

Bay Shore 15, Sachem East 6: Will Hickey had three goals and two assists to lead Bay Shore (6-5) in Suffolk I. Max Crane added two goals and three assists and Dennis Hodge won 20 of 22 faceoffs. Carmine Jaconi had three goals and an assist for Sachem East (5-5).

GIRLS

Massapequa 10, Long Beach 9: Micaela Gillis scored the winning goal off a free position with 4:06 left in the second half to lead Massapequa (6-2) in Nassau I. Joely Caramelli had three goals and seven draw controls and Bridget Valentine had a goal and two assists. Delaney Radin had five goals and two assists for Long Beach (6-5).

Glen Cove 13, New Hyde Park 7: Maddy Kaffl had five goals and an assist and Ava Scagliola had two goals, two assists and 10 ground balls to lead Glen Cove (8-2) in Nassau IV. Isis Makin added three goals and Taylor Enrile had a goal, an assist and seven ground balls. Marissa Pascucci made 10 saves. Malea Saccheri scored three goals for New Hyde Park (5-4).

Wantagh 20, Seaford 11: Madison Alaimo had five goals and five assists and Olivia Nichols added three goals and an assist for Wantagh (8-2) in Nassau I. Amanda Williamson had three goals and an assist for Seaford (5-5).

Bellport 9, Mattituck 8: Taylor LaGrega scored the winning goal with two minutes remaining for Bellport (6-5) in Suffolk II. Brynn Johnsen had three goals and an assist and Ava Salinas made 13 saves. Sage Foster and Ella Suglia each scored two goals and Aiko Fujita made 13 saves for Mattituck (7-4).

Rocky Point 15, West Babylon 12: Kylie Lamoureux and Fiona Vu each had five goals and two assists for Rocky Point (5-5) in Suffolk II. Vu had four draw controls and Lamoureux won two draws. Lacey Downey had nine goals, one assist and six draw controls for West Babylon (3-7).

Comsewogue 5, Miller Place 4: Gabby Constant scored four goals to lead Comsewogue (3-7) over Miller Place (6-5) in Suffolk II. Alyssa Deacy added a goal and five draw controls.

East Hampton/Bridgehampton/Pierson/Ross 9, Hampton Bays 7: Melina Sarlo had six goals and an assist in Suffolk II. Ava Tintle added a goal and four assists for East Hampton/Bridgehampton/Pierson/Ross (1-7). Taylor Meyers scored four goals for Hampton Bays (0-8).