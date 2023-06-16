Manhasset proved it was best in the state

The Manhasset boys lacrosse team felt it needed to prove it was still champions this year.

To the Long Island lacrosse community. To themselves. To their coaches.

Manhasset did that and more, proving to the whole state it was still No. 1. Manhasset earned a second straight Class C state title in a 14-5 win over Section III’s Jamesville-DeWitt. The group went 21-1 and beat Wantagh (Nassau final), Shoreham-Wading River (LI final) and Rye (state semifinals) to reach the state championship.

“[Assistant] Coach [Joe] Fallon kept saying, ‘Last year’s team was better, prove me wrong,’” midfielder and faceoff specialist Cal Girard said after the state championship. “I guess we proved him wrong today. It feels great.”

Michael Mondiello scored four goals in the state championship, and Matt Cargiulo added three goals and an assist. Manhasset never trailed in its sixth state title win.

“I give the boys a lot of credit, it’s a long season,” coach Keith Cromwell said after the state championship. “And to be great kids in the classroom and great kids in the community, it allows us to be successful on game day.”

“We definitely thought this was the end goal and where we had to be at the end of the year,” senior midfield James Lapina added. “We all believed in each other.”

Five players scored more than 30 goals this season. Senior attack Liam Connor led the group with 53 goals and 33 assists.

But it never felt like Manhasset needed to lean on one scorer. Nine players finished with double-digit points this year.

“That’s not what we’re about. We’re about moving the ball, scoring goals and winning,” senior midfielder Jack Petersen said after the state final. “And we got to do that today.”

Manhasset won the Woodstick Classic against Garden City this spring on an overtime goal from Petersen. Manhasset also scored impressive non-Long Island wins against John Jay, Darien, Mercer Island, Ridgefield and Rumson-Fair Haven.

Manhasset outscored its opponents a combined 82-32 in the postseason.

Seniors Cargiulo, Connor, Girard, Lapina and Petersen each earned All-American honors.

“Picking captains is a challenge at Manhasset,” Cromwell said. “The kids are class acts across the board.”