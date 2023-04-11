Connor, Kolin, Cargiulo pace Manhasset to comfortable win

The first quarter came and went on Lynbrook’s Marion Street Elementary School turf Tuesday. Manhasset had done a real nice impression of its team that ruled the state in Class C boys lacrosse last year, going up by five.

Then the second quarter came and went, and the Owls had scored one and held Manhasset to none.

“These guys practice so hard, so we expect greatness on game day,” Manhasset coach Keith Cromwell said. “I just felt we kind of took the [foot] off the gas a little bit.”

But they floored it again, owning the final two quarters on the way to a 16-4, Nassau C/D win.

So Manhasset moved to 5-0 overall and 2-0 in the conference. This three-time defending county champ is ranked sixth in the country in Nike/USA Lacrosse’s top 25.

“I don’t think anyone can really beat us this year,” said Matt Cargiulo, a UMass-bound senior midfielder. “Our goal is definitely to go back to back [as state champs]. But as of now, we’re just looking at the next game ahead.”

Cromwell surely appreciates that type of attitude.

“I think everyone knows what the end game here at Manhasset is,” Cromwell said. “But that’s a long way away.”

Liam Connor delivered four goals and two assists. Danny Kolin contributed three goals and three assists. And Cargiulo had three goals and one assist.

It was 7-2 after the first quarter. Max Dantona’s goal cut it to four before halftime.

But in the third, Connor found Cargiulo for a goal from close range before scoring three straight himself, the last two from about 10 yards off feeds from Jack Petersen.

Mike Hendrickson scored his second for Lynbrook. But Kolin converted twice in the final 1:30 to make it 13-4 heading for the fourth.

“I think we definitely trust in our teammates and we have trust in each other at what we’re good at, and I think you saw that in the third quarter,” said Connor, a 6-4 Colgate-bound senior attackman. “We were moving the ball, finding the open guy.”

So Manhasset dropped Lynbrook to 3-2 overall and 2-1 in the conference.

“It’s a very high-caliber team and you get to see what your kids are made of,” said Owls first-year head coach Bill Luzzi, who moved up from an assistant role. “They played tough and they played hard, and they put their best effort out there.”