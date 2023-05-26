Defending state champion Manhasset boys lacrosse advances to Nassau Class C final

Upsets can happen to anyone, and Manhasset’s senior leaders aren’t taking any chances.

Manhasset, the reigning Class C state champions and the No. 1 seed in the Nassau playoffs, took another step toward defending its crown on Friday.

Seniors Liam Connor and Jack Petersen each scored three goals with three assists as top-seeded Manhasset advanced to the Nassau Class C championship with a 15-5 win over No. 5 Lynbrook in a semifinal at Hofstra’s James M. Shuart Stadium.

Manhasset's Jack Peterson (32) fires a shot while covered by Lynbrook's Ryan Shapiro (25) in the third quarter during the Nassau High School boys lacrosse Class C semifinal playoff game between Manhasset and Lynbrook on Friday May 26, 2023 at Hofstra University Credit: Bob Sorensen

“This is a new year, it’s a new challenge. We know what we have in mind, and we know what the end goal is,” Connor said. "But we have a lot of tough teams in the county, on the Island, and we know that every team is going to come out and give it their best."

Cal Girard won eight of the first nine faceoffs and scored for Manhasset in the first quarter. Manhasset (17-2) scored the first four goals of the game and led 8-1.

Connor scored two goals with two assists in the first quarter, and Petersen added a goal with three assists in the first frame.

“We want to be sharp at the end of the season, in all aspects of the game,” Manhasset coach Keith Cromwell said. “I thought for the most part, that shined today. We were working on our zone offense, and they did a good job.”

Short-stick defensive midfield James Lapina caused three turnovers and gathered two ground balls for Manhasset. The Manhasset man defense protected its side of the field as Cromwell cycled through three goaltenders.

“We play fast, and we don’t worry about matchups too much,” Lapina said. “Everyone on our team can guard anyone on the field. It doesn’t matter if they’re a short stick or a long pole.”

Petersen scored twice, and Aidan Haggerty netted his second goal in the third quarter, increasing Manhasset’s lead to 14-4 before the final frame.

Matt Cargiulo finished with two goals. Daniel Kolin, Michael Mondiello, Cole Purcell and Donald Mack each added a goal.

Jake Lunati stopped 10 shots, Mike Hendrickson scored twice and Michael Fagen added a goal and two assists for Lynbrook (9-9). The Owls beat No. 4 Island Trees in the quarterfinals to reach Friday’s semifinal.

Manhasset will face No. 2 Wantagh in the Nassau Class C championship at 5 p.m. Wednesday at Hofstra.

“We’re not taking any team lightly so we don’t have one of those fluke games that can happen to anyone,” Lapina said. “We’re playing like every game’s our last game. We’re not taking anything for granted.”