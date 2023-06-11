Manhasset goes back-to-back in winning state Class C titles

It didn’t need to be said; this is where the Manhasset boys lacrosse team expected to be. The mission to win another state championship began after winning the title last year.

On Sunday at Hofstra, Manhasset beat Jamesville-DeWitt, 14-5, and finished the job, winning back-to-back state Class C titles.

“A lot of people say it’s enough to get here, but not for us,” senior midfield Jack Petersen said. “It’s the standard. And now we’ve set that standard and hopefully we can keep doing it for years to come.”

Michael Mondiello scored four goals, Matt Cargiulo had three goals and an assist and Petersen added a goal and three assists against the Red Rams.

Manhasset (21-1) never trailed Section III champion Jamesville-DeWitt (16-5). Cal Girard won 16 faceoffs and scored off the opening draw nine seconds into the game.

“We don’t talk about it often. We know what our goals are at Manhasset, and everyone knew this is where we wanted to be,” coach Keith Cromwell said.

“Credit to those guys for finishing the job.”

Nine different players scored for Manhasset, which won its sixth state championship. Girard, Mondiello, James Lapina and Jack Lamarca scored in the first quarter.

Manhasset unloaded 54 total shots at Jamesville-DeWitt goalie Ian McIntyre, who made 17 saves.

“Pushing transition, we practice it all the time,” Lapina said. “This game we really conquered in that area, pushing the ball downfield and getting it to our attack.”

Mondiello netted three goals in the third quarter and helped Manhasset open a 12-4 lead before the fourth quarter.

“I couldn’t have done it without my teammates. They gave me the ball, fed me and made some good looks. It was just a bunch of teamwork and patience,” Mondiello said. “We’re just a bunch of tough guys ready to do anything we can.”

Petersen said the tight-knit Manhasset seniors have been playing together since they were in kindergarten. Seniors Cargiulo, Girard, Petersen, Lapina, Lamarca, Liam Connor and Aidan Haggerty scored on Sunday.

They’re the second group to win consecutive state titles at Manhasset and the first since 2009-10.

“It’s hard to win championships,” Cromwell said.

“For these guys to put their legacy and their stamp on it and throw another banner up for them to look at when they’re older is very special.”