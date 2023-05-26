Port Washington edges Massapequa in Nassau Class A boys lacrosse semifinal

Port Washington ran the final two minutes off the clock at Shuart Stadium. The Vikings had their ticket to the Nassau Class A boys lacrosse final — again.

This second-seeded team edged No. 3 Massapequa, 8-7, in the semis Thursday in large part because of three goals and an assist from senior attackman Chase Pastolove and 12 saves from eighth-grade goalie Max Eynon.

The 13-4 Vikings are the defending champs. They will face No. 1 Farmingdale, which beat them, 15-5, in April, for the title at 5 p.m. Tuesday back here at Hofstra.

So is this about trying to repeat or about trying to do something special in a whole new season?

“That’s a good question,” Pastolove said. “It’s both. We just having winning in mind. It’s great that we won last year. Of course, we have the mindset of repeating it. At the same time, it’s a bunch of new players playing, and we have confidence in ourselves to win again.”

To Isaac Neal, it’s about 2023 and not 2022.

“It’s always a new season,” the Port Washington coach said. “Just like this game is the second time we had to play them, the game starts 0-0. So there’s really no stress.”

Neal lauded his team’s poise in this game. The Vikings, who won the first meeting,12-9, spun the game in the final 2:27 of the third when they scored three times.

Luke Meyer scored his second, beating Matt Jannotte on a right-side rocket, a man-up goal that tied it 5-5.

Then Jack Marcus scored with 19.6 seconds to go and Alex Papagalis put the ball in the net off a long run from the left side, converting with one-tenth of a second left.

William Birney delivered his third goal to cut it to 7-6 with 8:41 remaining after taking a feed from Patrick Radomski, who had a goal and four assists. But 2:31 later, Pastolove scored to make it 8-6.

“I knew we were going to win before that,” Pastolove said. “The eighth goal helped solidified that feeling, but I had confidence the entire time.”

Joe Fazio made it a one-goal game with 2:23 on the clock. But Eynon didn’t face another shot.

“We just don’t want the season to end,” Eynon said. “… This defense in front of me couldn’t be more supportive, especially as a young guy … We’ve still got one more. The job’s not finished.”