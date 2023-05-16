Chris Santacroce stops 11 shots, helps Plainedge improve seeding entering Nassau Class C playoffs

In a way, goalkeeper Chris Santacroce and the Plainedge boys lacrosse team started their postseason off on the right foot Monday night.

Despite it being the last regular season game for both Plainedge and Carey, the Red Devils knew the playoff implications when they traveled to Carey High School.

The teams entered Monday with the same conference and overall records, meaning the No. 3 seed, and a chance to avoid facing defending Class C state champion Manhasset until the county championship, was on the line.

Santacroce stopped 11 shots in the Red Devils' 11-5 win over the Seahawks. The senior and three-year varsity goalkeeper only had to stop one shot in a scoreless fourth quarter.

“We knew coming in that [Carey was] a good team and that we had to execute well,” Santacroce said. “We had to get that three seed because we didn’t want to be in Manhasset’s bracket.”

The Red Devils (12-4) led Carey by three goals at halftime before the Seahawks (11-5) scored three of the first four goals in the second half to get within one. But Braden Donnellan (four goals) scored two goals in the third quarter for Plainedge to halt Carey’s comeback.

“Just a big win before the end of the season, [we showed] everyone why we should be the third seed,” Donnellan said. “We can win games in the playoffs if we just play the right way.”

Plainedge coach Joe Ancona switched his defense from man-to-man to a three-three zone, which his team calls “Hopkins stack," when Carey closed the gap.

The zone stuck two short stick midfielders in the middle and forced the Seahawks into long possessions and shots from a distance.

“I wanted to give them something they would be confident in,” Ancona said. “And it ended up helping us out.”

In practices leading up to the game at Carey, Ancona said he emphasized getting in the offensive zone and preventing the Seahawks from scoring in transition.

“Even if they cleared, they weren’t getting transition on us,” Ancona said. “That was our goal, to stop their transition. We wanted to play more settled defense.”

Settled, and now in position for the No. 3 seed in the Nassau Class C playoffs behind No. 1 Manhasset and No. 2 Wantagh.

Santacroce, whose 66.26 save percentage ranks sixth in Nassau, will be a crucial weapon for the Red Devils in the postseason.

“It really taught me how to be a leader, from being in 10th grade and having to step up. I just love playing with these guys,” Santacroce said. “This tells us that we deserve this three-seed, and now we just have to execute.”