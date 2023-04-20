Caden Morra, six more seniors lead Plainedge lacrosse to seventh straight win

They've been patient, and now they're dangerous.

Of the 13 seniors on Plainedge’s boys lacrosse team, nine have played for the Red Devils since their sophomore seasons.

Those seniors led Plainedge over Lynbrook, 12-4, in a Nassau C-D matchup at home Wednesday night, the team’s seventh straight win since opening with a loss to Harborfields.

“All of those younger years when you were the underclassmen, you’re waiting for your senior year,” Plainedge senior attack Caden Morra said. “Now we’re at senior year, it’s a big moment for us.”

Morra scored three goals with one assist, Braden Donnellan tallied three goals and three assists and Travis Acquilino added two goals and an assist against the Owls.

The Red Devils (7-1) did not trail against Lynbrook. Plainedge’s senior attack line of Morra, Donnellan and Acquilino has combined for 57 goals this spring.

“Our offense has really been coming together lately,” Acquilino said. “We’ve been waiting for our senior year, we knew our good year was coming, and we’ve just been battling through.”

Plainedge went 9-6 and lost its final three games last season on the back end of a six-game winning streak.

“Those highs and lows are what we’re capitalizing on this year,” Plainedge coach Joe Ancona said. “Our best defense is our offense. We move the ball around, we’re patient. "When we’re patient, we’re a dangerous team.”

Long offensive possessions, paired with a physical ride that prevented Lynbrook from clearing its defensive zone cleanly, shut out the Owls (4-4) in the first and third quarters.

Plainedge’s offense, which featured seven scorers, pelted Lynbrook goalie Jake Lunati with 26 shots on goal. Lunati made 14 saves. Chris Santacroce stopped 12 shots for Plainedge.

“The chemistry we have, we hang out a lot outside of lacrosse, I think that helps a lot,” Morra said. “We’ve had the same team for basically three years.”

The Red Devils have outscored their opponents 91-25 through the seven-game winning streak. They’ve scored 11 or more goals in each game and held their opponents to four or fewer goals six times.

Plainedge will play Wantagh next in a second-half schedule that features defending state champions Manhasset and Cold Spring Harbor.

“We have a very challenging second half of our schedule,” Ancona said. “On any given day if we’re not playing to the best of our abilities, they’ll steal a game from us. We have a lot of lacrosse left.”