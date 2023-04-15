Shane Marconti, Cody Suhr lead Sachem North boys lacrosse past Floyd in boys lacrosse

Cody Suhr and Shane Marconti were having their way.

Suhr got low to receive a pass from Nick Meoni and while on his knees, he kept his eyes forward to find Marconti cutting in front of the net for his second goal of the game.

Marconti finished with five goals and an assist and Suhr had two goals and three assists in Sachem North’s 15-5 win over visiting Floyd in Suffolk I boys lacrosse Saturday afternoon.

The spectacular goal gave Sachem North a 5-2 lead with 9:23 remaining in the second quarter.

“I was flashing in front of Cody and I didn’t think he saw me at first,” Marconti said. “But he made a great play and somehow sent the ball my way and I was there to finish the job.”

Mark Kenny sparked a prolific run when he broke a 2-2 tie with 10:33 left in the second.

Immediately out of a timeout on Sachem North’s next possession 14 seconds later, Kenny scored off an assist from Marconti. Before you knew it, Sachem North (4-3, 5-3) scored seven straight goals to take a 9-2 lead into halftime.

“They were pressing out, so we just moved the ball and spun it,” Kenny said. “I was working off the crease and flashed to the ball and Shane found me.”

“Once we realized we can push the ball in transition, that turned the game around,” coach Anthony Muratore said. “We had some good defensive stops and quick outlets. We were getting the ball downfield and attacking right away.”

Suhr scored his second goal of the game with 6:21 left in the fourth period and followed with an assist on Kenny’s fourth and final goal.

“I felt like they were letting me get to my right hand every time and I was able to find an open shot,” Suhr said.

Michael Howard anchored Sachem North’s defense with 10 saves and Meoni had two goals and two assists. PJ Gilhauley scored three goals for Floyd (2-3, 4-3).

The win came at a good time for Sachem North, which entered the game having lost its last two -- 11-6 to Smithtown East on Monday and 14-7 to Ward Melville on Wednesday.

“We had a rough week, so we needed to get back in the win column,” Muratore said. “A 10-goal win is great, but I’ll take any win as long as we’re one goal better than the other team.”