Ryan Rooney's four goals, Luke DiMaria's five assists propel Smithtown East past Floyd

It was a senior day to remember for Ryan Rooney, but on the field his mind was focused solely on helping his team earn a victory.

“Me and these other guys are competitors, we come in and play to win,” Rooney said. “Our parents and everyone else handle the ceremonies that happen after practices or games. When we show up on game day and hit the locker room, we have one focus and that’s winning.”

The attack scored four goals as host Smithtown East defeated Floyd, 11-8, Saturday afternoon at Nicholas Schroeder field in Suffolk Division I boys lacrosse.

Rooney ended a strong first half for Smithtown East in style, receiving a pass from Luke DiMaria that he put into the net as the horn sounded to give the Bulls a 7-2 lead.

“We were moving the ball well and seeing the seams,” Rooney said. “We came out a bit slow as we tried to figure out their zone. I started shooting from the outside and that was good for us.”

DiMaria finished with five assists, assisting on two other goals by Rooney and two by Cameron James.

“It means a lot to be playing with these guys, these seniors who have been role models to me,” said DiMaria, a sophomore. “It definitely feels good to be the one passing it to them and watching them score.”

Floyd (7-7 overall, 5-7) was able to slow down the Bulls in the third quarter, holding them scoreless. Jayden Bonner scored five goals for Floyd, including one in the third quarter that helped the Colonials get within three.

Smithtown East (9-5, 9-3) responded with four consecutive goals to open the fourth quarter. James returned the favor to DiMaria by assisting on his goal.

Senior George Donohue scored his first goal of the season to extend the Bulls’ lead to 11-4, while drawing loud cheers from teammates and the crowd.

“He just joined the team this year after not having played lacrosse for a long time,” coach Robert Campbell said. “That goal he had today was a real special moment, not just for him, but the entire team.”

“I’ve known George since we were little," Rooney said. "Seeing him get the goal was special for me and him."

Smithtown East will visit Huntington on Tuesday in their next matchup. Huntington and Smithtown are neck-and-neck in the Suffolk I standings and the match could have implications for home field advantage in the playoffs.