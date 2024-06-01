MIDDLETOWN — South Side had just finished off an 11-6 win over Warwick Saturday to claim a spot in the Class B state final four for the first time since this boys lacrosse program took first prize in 2004. And that brought back memories for a Cyclones assistant coach that joyful year.

One reason? It’s the opponent that stands between this 2024 edition and the title game and a chance for state championship No. 2 — Section I power Yorktown.

“Obviously, 20 years ago, that was a very special group, the ’04 group, just like this one is,” said Steve DiPietro, South Side’s offensive coordinator in 2004 and now in his 17th season as the head coach. “Some similarities. We actually played Yorktown in the semifinals in 2004. So to see Yorktown again is pretty fitting.

“We know they’re a really good program, a lot of tradition there. So we know it’s not going to be an easy game.”

That semifinal clash will come at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday at the University at Albany following this victory in a Southeast Regional final at Middletown High.

Michael Aiello posted three goals and three assists, Cullen Lynch scored three and Michael Melkonian went 19-1 on faceoffs to help the Cyclones move to 19-1 with their 13th straight victory.

“We’re excited that we won,” Melkonian said, “but we’re definitely not satisfied.”

The dominant Cornell-bound senior specialist has gone 95-7 at the X across South Side’s five postseason games.

“Obviously, we needed every bit of Melkonian today,” DiPietro said. “We didn’t play our best.”

They went up 3-0 after Aiello sandwiched two goals around an assist.

It was 5-2 after Darren Vogt scored his first of three for the Wildcats with 2:56 left in the second quarter.

Then South Side seized control. Cole DiPietro, Lynch and Melkonian scored in a 42-second span, making it an 8-2 game at halftime.

The margin moved to seven in the third at 11-4 when Aiello closed from the right side and scored.

“Long Island, man; you know, it’s a different speed,” said Tom Kelly, the coach of a 16-2 Warwick team that has taken six straight Section IX titles in B. “It’s good lacrosse out there. We appreciate the opportunity to see that level of play and … I hope they win the whole thing.”

They’re two victories away.

“That’s been our goal the whole season,” Aiello said, “but we can’t take anybody lightly.”