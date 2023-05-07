Top 10 goal scorers on Long Island

Some of the best scorers in the country play high school lacrosse on Long Island. More than 15 players have racked up 70 or more points this spring. Two sophomores, Matt Triolo from Glenn and Daniel Perlman from Great Neck North, lead their respective counties in goals as dominant, natural scorers around the net.

Here are some of the top scorers from Nassau and Suffolk just past the midpoint of the season. We'll show you goals, assists, total points and team record.

Braden Donnellan, Plainedge, A, Sr. 26 goals, 37 assists, 63 points. Team record: 10-3.

Owen Duffy, St. Anthony’s, A, Sr.: 40 goals, 34 assists, 74 points. Team record: 11-1

Alex Gatto, Roslyn, A, Sr.: 31 goals, 29 assists, 60 points. Team record: 9-3.

Jake Lewis, Calhoun, A, Sr.: 40 goals, 35 assists, 75 points. Team record: 11-2.

Brady Mahler, Baldwin, A, Jr.: 56 goals, 17 assists, 73 points. Team record: 8-4.

Cole Marsala, Mount Sinai, A, Sr.: 34 goals, 36 assists, 70 points. Team record: 13-0.

Tyler Moore, Connetquot, M, Sr.: 39 goals, 45 assists, 84 points. Team record: 12-2.

Daniel Perlman, Great Neck North, A, Soph.: 71 goals, 16 assists, 87 points. Team record: 7-5.

Ryan Rooney, Smithtown East, A, Sr.: 38 goals, 33 assists, 71 points. Team record: 9-5.

Matt Triolo, Glenn, A, Soph.: 53 goals, 21 assists, 74 pints. Team record: 10-3.