Alonge's 3 goals lead Elmont boys soccer

Benji Alonge scored three times, including an insurance goal with 18 minutes left for Elmont in a 6-4 win over Great Neck South Saturday in Nassau Conference AA-III boys soccer. Alonge, who has 12 goals this season, gave the Spartans a 6-4 lead with his final goal. Richie Robinson added one goal and one assist in the win.

Mineola 1, Clarke 0: Dan Muller headed in the winner off a corner kick with 13 minutes left for Mineola in Conference A-VII.

Smithtown East 2, Centereach 1: Nick Zanfardino scored the winner for Smithtown East with 36 minutes left in the second in League III.

Half Hollow Hills West 4, Deer Park 0: Donovan Fraser had three goals, including the 40th of his career for Hills West in League IV. Joe Sagsveen had three saves for Hills West, which has won 28 consecutive league games.

GIRLS SOCCER

MacArthur 1, Massapequa 0: Arianna Montefusco scored on a feed from Jill Mulholland with 6:05 to play and Jenna Cozza made five saves in for MacArthur in Conference AA-I.Comsewogue 1, Huntington 0: Alex Healion scored in the 47th minute for Comsewogue (1-2) in League IV.

Smithtown Christian 2, Stony Brook 1: Chelsea Bellini scored the go-ahead goal in the 72nd minute to lead Smithtown Christian in League VIII.

FIELD HOCKEY

Northport 2, Sachem North 1: Kristen Casella scored with 27:15 left in the game to lift Northport in Division I.

Whitman 1, Smithtown West 0: Elizabeth Quinn scored on an assist from Christina McFelia with 23:44 left to lead Whitman in Division I.

girls VOLLEYBALL

Kellenberg 2, Massapequa 1: Melanie McGuirk had nine kills, Kelly Byrne had eight kills and Allie Pisciotta 21 digs to lead Kellenberg to a 25-22, 22-25, 16-14 win at the Harborfields Tournament.

Carey 3, Glen Cove 2: Carolina Ochoa had five kills, eight digs, and two aces, Catherine Molloy had 10 kills and two blocks, and Shannon O'Connell had seven kills, three aces, and four digs as Carey prevailed, 25-22, 23-25, 18-25, 25-10, 25-19, in Conference A-III.