Andrew Mavrogeorgis scores his first two goals in Clarke's 2-1 win

Clarke's back line was struggling early in the year, and coach Matt Germaine decided he needed to make a change.

One of the alterations he made paid tremendous dividends Monday night.

Andrew Mavrogeorgis, who began his senior year as a starting defender, came off the bench at forward and scored both goals in the Rams' come-from-behind 2-1 boys soccer win over Island Trees in Nassau ABC-III.

The third-year varsity player had never scored, Germaine said.

Clarke allowed 10 goals in its first two matches and lost its first three. Germaine approached Mavrogeorgis about the position change.

"I told him, 'Keep your head up, we're going to work you in as a forward,' " Germaine said. "He always gets to the right spot and knows what to do with the ball."

Mavrogeorgis took the decision in stride on the surface, but he hurt inside.

"I was just excited about being a senior and starting finally," he said. "Once I lost that starting spot I was so upset because I was like, 'It's my senior year. I can't believe that I'll just be on the bench now for my senior year.' "

Instead of sulking, Mavrogeorgis said he worked harder than ever in practice. He observed how the starting forwards moved. And he earned the opportunity to enter games off the bench.

"He handled it pretty well," Germaine said. "He didn't say anything. I think seeing some of the results, he saw the defensive mistakes. As a forward, he contributes a lot more."

After Island Trees took a 1-0 lead early in the second half, Mavrogeorgis scored both goals in a four-minute span of the second half, the second coming with 23 minutes left.

Clarke has won two of its last three conference matches to improve to 2-3.