Josue Granados' two goals lift Brentwood boys soccer in Class AAA state semifinal

MIDDLETOWN — Brentwood and Arlington were closing down double overtime and closing in on penalty kicks in the crisp Saturday night air to decide which side would score a ticket to the state final. And then Josue Granados made this a birthday to remember forever.

Rebound, shot, goal.

The Brentwood junior midfielder/striker struck with just 28 seconds left in the second extra 15-minute session for his second goal of the game. This one gave his undefeated team a 2-1 semifinal win over the Section I champion Admirals at Middletown High and a chance to play for first prize in Class AAA boys soccer.

Happy 16th birthday, kid.

“This is the best birthday present God could’ve given me,” Granados said.

So Brentwood is now 21-0 and set to chase the fifth state title in program history and the first since 2019 on this same field at 2 p.m. Sunday against Section III champ Baldwinsville, a 2-0 winner over Lancaster of Section VI in Saturday night’s other semifinal.

“For me, I just wanted this so bad for my kids,” Brentwood coach Ron Eden said. “They fought their [butts] off. And they’re such a good bunch of kids. I didn’t want it any more in all the years that I’ve coached than I wanted it for this team.”

This team dominated this game, spending much of it on Arlington’s side of the turf. But here was Brentwood, still stuck in a 1-1 tie with almost 110 minutes gone by.

Then Ronny Hernandez took a shot. Nicholas Giorgi stopped it, and Granados was right there in close to boot in the rebound.

Raw meat, anyone?

“At practice, Coach Eden always tell us you should always follow the rebounds,” Granados said. “He calls it ‘raw meat.’ ”

That goal meant the world to Granados — “representing my community” as he put it.

“I’ve been watching Brentwood since I was like a little kid,” Granados said. “Just being able to score that goal just gave me goose bumps.”

That goal certainly stung the other team. “It’s definitely hard because we worked the whole entire time and we put in all that effort for the last few minutes,” Admirals senior Rian Lovell said after they finished at 17-3-2.

Arlington took a 1-0 edge with 8:37 left in the first half when Robert Sherman scored from the right doorstep. But nothing else made it past Jose Garcia, who stopped five shots.

Brentwood had a potential tying goal negated by an offsides call with 10:27 gone in the second half.

But Granados, off an assist from Pablo Aparicio, finally leveled the match with 23:11 remaining in regulation.

“I’m never worried,” Granados said. “We’ve been down multiple times this year. One thing about Brentwood is we never give up."

And now they’re headed for the state championship game.

“It means everything, but we know we’re on a business trip here and there’s still work to be done,” Granados said. “We’re just going to keep going and let’s see what happens.”