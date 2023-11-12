Diego Argueta scores goal, sets up another to propel Brentwood to first state Class AAA boys soccer title

MIDDLETOWN — The final countdown began over the PA system at Middletown High — 10 seconds until a state championship … five seconds until perfection … and then it all belonged to Brentwood.

Its fans filled the air with joy as the players celebrated in happy piles on the turf. The perfect soccer season was complete.

These Brentwood boys and their coaches made it happen. There were imperfect circumstances along the road, like injuries and two-goal deficits. But nothing stopped them.

Twenty-two games had now come and gone, and they had won them all. In the November chill, Brentwood was warmed by this thought — undefeated state champs.

Diego Argueta set up a goal in the first half and scored the go-ahead one in the second as Brentwood edged Baldwinsville, 2-1, on Sunday to claim the inaugural Class AAA title.

“It feels amazing, man,” said Stalyn Acosta, one of Brentwood’s 21 seniors and the center defensive midfielder who assisted on the winner. “It’s like a movie.

“We’ve been dreaming about this since the summer, since last year when we got defeated by Northport [in the Suffolk AA quarterfinals]. We’ve been dreaming about this moment. We have been preparing ever since.”

Preparation plus talent and experience paid off with the program’s 10th Long Island championship and fifth state crown — the first since 2019.

“It means more for the kids than it does to me,” said Ron Eden, Brentwood head coach for these last 28 years after 16 as an assistant.

Then he admitted, “It means a lot to me. We worked really hard for this. I don’t really know how many more years I have. So it’s a blessing. … And 22-0, it’s so hard to go perfect in the game of soccer. It’s ridiculous. They have to be really proud of what they accomplished.”

Baldwinsville tied it at 1 in the first half and was still even 14 minutes after the intermission. But Brentwood had dominated.

“Overall, they were faster and stronger than us,” Baldwinsville coach Tim Scheemaker said after the Section III champs’ run ended at 17-4-1. “They were better than us today. No shame in losing to this team.”

This team went ahead with 25:31 left after Acosta sent the ball from outside the box toward goalkeeper Nicholas Hollingshead. It didn’t quite make it, but Argueta was there to bury it.

“I intentionally meant to shoot it, but it was so perfect; it landed at Diego’s feet,” Acosta said. “It was like a miracle from God.”

“I knew once they were do wn again, they couldn’t make a comeback any more,” Argueta said. “We’re too strong of a team for that.”

Josue Granados had given Brentwood a 1-0 lead 4:33 into the match after taking a short cross in the box from Argueta.

Ian Price tapped in the tying goal nearly seven minutes later, capitalizing on a mistake.

But this would be Brentwood’s day and Brentwood’s season.

“It just shows that everyone works hard; everyone does their part,” Granados said. “And when we come together, we’re just stronger.”