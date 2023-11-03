Cristian Escobar fuels Brentwood boys soccer's rally for Suffolk Class AAA title

When Brentwood went to play at Ward Melville on Oct. 2, the Patriots built a two-goal lead by halftime before Brentwood pulled off a comeback, scoring three unanswered goals to grab the game away.

Now they were meeting Thursday night with a lot more on the line at Patchogue-Medford — the Suffolk Class AAA boys soccer championship.

Third-seeded Ward Melville again built a lead by halftime over top-seeded, undefeated Brentwood, this time a one-goal edge.

But Brentwood again scored three unanswered goals to grab the game away.

Senior midfielder Cristian Escobar scored the tiebreaker and set up the final goal in a 3-1 win that gave this program its first county crown since 2019.

“That was an amazing feeling,” Escobar said. “… At the beginning, we were losing 1-0. That was amazing that we scored that [first] goal because we knew we were going to be champions … We had the momentum.”

That momentum carried Brentwood (19-0) to the point where it’s bound for a Long Island championship game at Pat-Med at 4 p.m. Sunday against East Meadow, the 10-5-2 Nassau champ.

Brentwood advanced despite the fact that leading goal scorer Nico Loaiza was out because of a hamstring injury he suffered in the semifinals against Commack. Coach Ron Eden isn’t sure whether the senior forward can return.

“This team has a lot of character, and we’re not all about one player,” Eden said. “They wouldn’t be 19-0 if they didn’t have some quality to them. We’ve scored a lot of goals. That’s 86 goals this year. We set a school record. … This is just a really good team.”

After a handball call, Christopher Arriaza took a penalty kick for Brentwood and drilled it past David McElroy to tie it at 1-1 4:35 into the second half.

Then Arriaza fed Escobar, who drilled a high shot that McElroy got a hand on. But the ball deflected into the net for the lead in the 63rd minute.

Diego Argueta, who suffered a turf toe injury in the semis and didn’t start, appeared as a reserve and scored the final goal.

“We gave it our all,” Ward Melville coach Rocco Vetro said.

Wilman Castellon, who left with an injury in the second half, scored on a bicycle kick in the first half for the Patriots (13-3-2).

Vetro summed up their season this way: “One of the best seasons we ever had.”