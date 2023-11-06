Dean Muratore scores winner in extra-time to lift St. Anthony's to CHSAA title

A piece of tape inscribed “#2” sat on the left wrist of Dean Muratore. After 115 minutes of soccer, Muratore triumphantly pumped that wrist in the air after scoring the winning goal to send St. Anthony’s to the state tournament.

That number stood for Joseph Joannou, the team’s captain and leading goal scorer who suffered a knee injury in the semifinals prior to Sunday’s game where No. 3 St. Anthony's defeated No. 1 Chaminade, 1-0, in the second half of extra time in the CHSAA Class AA final at Farmingdale State.

“He’s my boy, he’s slept at my house before games,” Muratore said. “I love him, we were playing for him and the fact that we were able to get it done without him proves we have strength in numbers.”

Muratore’s goal came off a cross from John Oualaalou, who sent the ball to the back post. The forward rose and headed the ball to the top right corner.

“As my soccer career comes to an end, I’ll remember that moment for the rest of my life,” Muratore said.

Coach Don Corrao said he was proud of how his team fought through a myriad of challenges throughout the season, with Oualaalou missing time earlier in the year with a concussion and the recent injury to Joannou to name just two. The Friars have an 11-game winning streak that dates to Sept 30.

“This season has been an emotion rollercoaster for this team,” Corrao said. “I still see Muratore going up in the air to win it . . . there’s been so much adversity, so much emotional baggage, and these kids were resilient.”

Both goalkeepers did all they could to keep the game scoreless. Chaminade’s Andrew Marotta made seven saves, including five in the first half andCole Lawrence had eight for St. Anthony’s including two in overtime.

The Flyers nearly ended it just a couple minutes into overtime. Patrick Tuohy made a terrific move from the corner to get around two Friars defenders, but the resulting shot from the cross went just over the bar. Just a minute later, Danny Bonilla tried a curling shot to the right corner, but a diving save from Lawrence kept St. Anthony’s alive.

“Just gotta play through it,” defender Nicholas Ferrara said. “They didn’t score, so it didn’t matter.”

Muratore and Ferrara were named co-MVPs of the game afterward, with Ferrara’s steady tackling being among the most consistent facets of a defensive-minded game.

Chaminade finishes the season with a 15-5 record. St. Anthony’s (17-5) will play in the CHSAA state tournament on Saturday at St. John’s University

