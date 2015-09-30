CHSAA powers St. Anthony's, Chaminade play to a 1-1 tie

A 1-1 tie is by no means a high-scoring affair, except when each team had allowed only one goal entering the contest. That was the final score between St. Anthony's and host Chaminade, the top two teams in the CHSAA, on a wet field on Tuesday.

Matthew Vowinkel scored the opening goal about 22 minutes into the contest, off a header and a crossing pass from Andrea Codispoti, who started the possession by firing a free kick from about 30 yards on net. The ball made its way back to Codispoti around the 30-yard line and Vowinkel knew where he needed to be positioned.

"I know he likes to lob them back post and that's where I was," said Vowinkel, who was about 6 yards out. "I kind of flicked it on and it just went in the right spot for me."

St. Anthony's (6-0-1), the defending league champions, responded about 15 minutes later on a penalty-shot goal, which Cordt Weinstein perfectly placed in the upper-right corner of the net to tie the score at 1.

A few minutes later, St. Anthony's looked poised to take the lead as Ryan Goncalves fired a shot from the left side on net. But Chaminade goalkeeper Yanni Rigos corralled the shot for one of his 13 saves and didn't allow a rebound.

Subscribe to Newsday's high school sports newsletter. Newsday's weekly newsletter takes you on the field and inside the high school sports scene across Long Island. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Chaminade (4-0-1) and St. Anthony's had second-half scoring chances but many of their shots sailed just wide or high of the net.

Both coaches showed mutual respect for each other's programs after the 90-minute tie.

"This is a tough team," St. Anthony's coach Eugene Buonaiuto said of Chaminade. "Any time you play this team, this is what you are going to get. Every game we play is the same way here. One goal here or there."

"Once we kept the ball settled and we started to play, I thought we handled ourselves OK," Chaminade coach Michael Gallagher said. "They are a good team, they are the defending champs, you have to give them all the credit in the world."

For Vowinkel, it was about as highly anticipated of a game he could have played in September.

"There's nothing better than coming to a St. Anthony's vs. Chaminade game," Vowinkel said. "You live for it. You wait for it all day. You just want to come and you just want to play."

St. Anthony's now has a 31-2 goal differential. Chaminade's is 27-2. The teams play again Oct. 28. Figure on another low-scoring, evenly matched game.