It took less than a minute for Comsewogue’s Jacob Deja to prove the Suffolk Class AA boys soccer championship wasn’t too big of a moment for a sophomore.

Deja forced a turnover after West Islip’s first-half kickoff before firing in the opening goal just 13 seconds in to give No. 9 Comsewogue a lead it would never relinquish as it claimed its first county title since 2009 with a 2-0 win over No. 11 West Islip on Saturday afternoon at Patchogue-Medford High School. Comsewogue became the lowest-seeded champion in the 20-year existence of Suffolk AA.

“We were going crazy,” Deja said. “I just felt it was the time to shoot it and put it bottom left for the goal.”

The goal set the tone for the first half and much of the game as Comsewogue kept the pressure and intensity high throughout the match. Deja and senior midfielder Brady Mueller controlled the middle of the field despite impressive play by West Islip senior midfielder CJ Marino.

But it was junior Rodrigo Rubio’s goal that captured the magical moments Comsewogue has enjoyed over the last month, beating multiple defenders before cutting in and firing a shot. West Islip goalie Michael Hazelton made the save, but Rubio launched himself in the air for a diving header to put the rebound into the back of the net 11 minutes into the second half.

Rubio and Deja both described their team as a family, with the vibe supporting the claim after the game as Mueller lifted the Suffolk AA plaque into the air atop the shoulders of fellow senior Josue Trejoe. Mike Bonura returned to coach Comsewogue in 2024 after having previously coached the program from 1997-2001. He described the win as being “beyond belief.”

“It’s surreal, I’m beyond words,” Bonura said. “It’s a great group of kids and I’m fortunate and honored to be given this opportunity. It’s all them, they deserve this.”

Senior Nick Hurtado and junior Sean Griffin help solidify the defensive back line, consistently beating opposing attackers to passes.

“Nick and Sean have been outstanding through this playoff run,” Bonura said. “We don’t win this without those two guys back there.”

Comsewogue (11-7), which entered the playoffs with a .500 record before rattling off four wins away from home en route to its first county AA title in program history, will face Garden City in the Long Island AA championship on Tuesday at Farmingdale State at 7 p.m. West Islip concluded its season with a 10-8-1 record.

“It’s crazy, no one thought we’d be here right now,” Rubio said. “We were the ninth seed, now we’re here and winning the county [title]. Long Island championship is next.”