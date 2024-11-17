MIDDLETOWN — Garden City senior Justin Woodbine bit down on the medal wrapped around his neck as he posed for photos. Senior Myles Watson passed around a plaque no Trojan had ever held before as junior Dylan Fisher walked around with the sign that rested across his legs during a team photo.

The sign read “NYSPHSAA 2024 Champion,” and for the first time that’s exactly what Garden City boys soccer is.

Garden City (23-0) completed an undefeated season by beating Section VI’s Clarence, 2-1, in the Class AA state championship game at Middletown High School Sunday morning. The Trojans dominated possession and didn’t allow Clarence to complete a pass in Garden City’s half of the field until nearly 13 minutes into the game.

“The chemistry between us is insane, we link up so well,” senior captain Connor Griffin said. “We’re able to move the ball even when they sit their whole team back to try and stop us from scoring, and we find a way.”

Both goals came courtesy of rebounds, with Woodbine netting the first goal just 1:42 into the second half. Garden City had struggled to convert chances into goals in the first half, firing away 12 shots but only putting four on target.

“You can’t have all these chances and still be nil-nil at halftime,” coach Paul Cutter said. “We asked them to raise the tempo a little bit and add some urgency, and they did that.”

Watson added to the lead shortly after in the 50th minute, earning a penalty kick by cutting inside and accelerating around a defender who dragged the Garden City senior down to the turf.

Clarence goalie Conner Carollo dove, saving Watson’s penalty kick. But the striker fired the rebound right back into the goal to extend Garden City’s lead to 2-0.

Clarence battled back, as Patrick Krough slipped a cross for Andrew Gulde to finish in the 74th minute. It was just the seventh goal the Trojans have allowed all season, leading to a frantic rush to the final whistle as Garden City center backs Charles Koester and Thomas Fargione made tackle after tackle.

Goalie Ian Pupke made four saves, including one in the final minute while also being assertive on Clarence’s long passes.

“The resilience [made this possible],” Watson said. “The ability to bring everything every day, even for the games we knew we were going to win, we still got better from those games.”

Unlike Saturday’s semifinal when Garden City walked onto the field following its win over Section IX’s Goshen, the Trojans sprinted toward Pupke to rejoice.

“It’s been a dream for a long time,” Cutter said. “And now we’ve finally realized it.”

Woodbine said the muted celebrations from Saturday were because the Trojans were searching for something more. Now the senior captain, donning a wide smile he refused to show a day prior, can confidently say he and the Trojans finished the job.

“It’s been months and months of hard work, just grinding,” Woodbine said. “It’s just a fantastic feeling.”