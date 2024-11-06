After 16 consecutive trips to the postseason, making up all but one season since Elwood-John Glenn boys soccer's last Suffolk title in 2007, the long wait is over.

Top-seeded Glenn took a four-goal lead and fended off a late rally by No. 2 Kings Park, winning 4-3 in a thrilling Suffolk A final at Diamond in the Pines Tuesday night.

Kings Park senior Jhordan Hernandez scored twice, and junior Matt Steinberg fired in another as the Kingsmen scored three goals in the final 12 minutes of the game. Glenn goalie Tyler Ziminiski made nine saves as he fended off a full half of non-stop pressure by Kings Park (14-4).

“I was dripping stress, it was very stressful,” Ziminiski said. “I was screaming a lot, and I was pretty angry, but in the end we pulled through.”

Glenn set up the chaotic finish with a dominant first half. Junior Isaac Perez assisted freshman Anderson Hincke with a swift flick of his head before Perez headed in one himself a minute later off a throw-in from senior James Mossey. It’s Perez’s first year with Glenn after playing for Hempstead and said he gave it all for his injured teammates who couldn’t play Tuesday.

“It was for the seniors, I love them,” Perez said.

Senior Sam Voege added a third goal off a pass from junior Cooper Kassan after the strike took a deflection off a defender on its way in. Kassan later drew a penalty kick inside the final 20 minutes of the second half.

Kassan said he was aiming for the bottom right, but ended up blasting it into the top-right corner with a smiling Perez adding that he thought the shot would sail over. Instead, it ended up being the game-winner as Glenn football fans chanted, “That’s our kicker.”

“I didn’t think I’d get that call, and I’m so happy I did,” Kassan said. “I thought it was going over when I kicked it, but it went in and that’s all that matters.”

Glenn (14-2-1) heads to Friday’s Class A Long Island championship game against Nassau champion Floral Park at Farmingdale State. And while ending the nearly 17-year county title drought was satisfying for Ziminiski, he’s not ready for his season to end just yet.