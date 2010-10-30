H.S. boys soccer beat: Elias was right about GNS

SOCCER

Elias was right

about GN South

When discussing the top teams in Nassau's Class AA during the preseason only one coach, Bellmore JFK's Jason Elias cited Great Neck South as a team to watch.

Elias was right, Great Neck South (11-1-2, 11-0-1) went undefeated in Conference III and is the two-seed in the playoffs.

"They're a group that understands how to push forward," Elias said. "They're the best transition team that I've seen in a long time."

Bellmore JFK and Great Neck South met twice during the season, a scoreless tie on Oct. 2 and a 4-2 Great Neck South victory on Oct. 22. The teams will meet again if Bellmore JFK defeats Calhoun Sunday, a task Elias acknowledged would be very difficult.

"They have probably the best keeper, , in the county," said Elias, who is a teacher at Calhoun.

"They call me 'traitor' every once in a while as a joke," Elias said of Calhoun's players, some of whom are his students. "They understand. I coach kids I don't coach colors."