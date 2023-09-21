Kyle Rose saves Shoreham-Wading River's game against Hampton Bays

Hampton Bays worked all game to create the moment, and Shoreham Wading River tried to prevent it.

But with just under 12:30 to play in their Suffolk VIII boys soccer game at Hampton Bays on Wednesday night, the Baymen generated a one-on-one chance to score.

Baymen striker Charlie Garcia, whose five goals in four games lead Hampton Bays, fired a low shot toward the left side of Wildcats goalie Kyle Rose’s net.

Rose skimmed the shot with his fingers, and the ball bounced off the post. Rose stopped two more shots in the ensuing melee, part of a 10-save performance that led Shoreham-Wading River to a 1-0 win.

“I tried to make myself as big as possible. I got a little touch on it, and it felt good,” Rose said. “I’m feeling confident. I don’t think I’m going to let in that many goals this year. I only have one goal against this year. Hopefully it stays that way. I think it can.”

The Wildcats (6-1-1) remained unbeaten in league play and handed the Baymen (3-1) their first loss of the season.

Andrew Stiene scored the game’s only goal two minutes into the first half off a deflected cross from Sam Palmer. Stiene gathered the loose ball and flicked it past Hampton Bays goalie Justin Guanga, who made nine saves.

"It hit a defender’s foot and fortunately came to my side. I just took a touch in and shot it near-post,” Stiene said. “It turned out to be big. If we didn’t score that we would’ve gone home disappointed. This was a game that we needed to win.”

The Baymen threaded passes through the middle, looking to break Garcia free for a chance alone with Rose, but Wildcats centerbacks Thomas Daggett and Matthew Thomsen kept the ball away from the Hampton Bays striker for most of the night.

“(Garcia’s) a quick kid,” Daggett said. “I needed help with him, so I dropped off more and had someone step in front of him, but we dealt with it.”

Rose made nine saves in the second half, and Guanga made five second-half saves to keep Hampton Bays within a goal.

Rose, who had seven shutouts and 101 saves last season, has made 28 saves in Shoreham-Wading River’s five Suffolk VIII games this fall.

“I thought he played an incredible game,” coach Rob Marine-Mancuso said. “He controls the backline really well, plays well with his feet and there’s synergy with him and the backs that has really helped us all year.”