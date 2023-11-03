Carle Place boys soccer's season ends on penalty kicks in state regional final

Carle Place and Spackenkill were in penalty kicks after 80 minutes of regulation play and 30 minutes of overtime failed to provide the answer to this question: Which team was going to the state final four in Class B boys soccer?

The teams were trading goals, and then suddenly it was over. Spackenkill converted, and Carle Place didn’t.

The Nassau champ dominated this regional final Friday at Mitchel Athletic Complex. It had plenty of chances. But the Spartans from Section IX were moving on via a 6-5 advantage in penalty kicks that followed a 1-1 tie through the two overtime sessions.

The Frogs had arrived at 15-0-1. But they bowed out in the same round as last year.

“Heck of a season, undefeated conference, county, Long Island champs,” coach Conor Reardon said. “They’re going to call us co-regional champs.

“But PKs sting. The season stings. It was unfinished business and we still didn’t get to where we want to be, which is the state semifinal.”

The 14-3 Spartans will be the ones playing Nov. 11 in Goshen.

“They outplayed us all day, and they did a great job,” Spackenkill coach Brendan Cross said. “I just feel bad for them because of the way it ended. … They were tough. But sometimes you get lucky.”

Reardon switched goalkeepers for the penalty kicks, going from Anthony Terrone to his PK guy, Max Cordova. But this phase is really difficult on any goalie.

Logan Martins, Chris Zannino, Matt Babino, Jason Pereira and Ryan Leary were the ones who beat Spackenkill goalkeeper Samir Sahawneh with their penalty kicks.

Henry Stock converted the sixth PK for the Spartans. Then came a save by Sahawneh, who stopped eight shots in the first 110 minutes.

“It’s just upsetting,” Martins said. “… Opportunities came about. We couldn’t finish them, and that’s what happens. You go to PKs and there’s only so much you can do at that point.

“It’s not on the goalies. It’s not on the shooters. It’s just luck of the draw, which way the goalie guesses.”

Nathaniel Stout made it 1-0 Spackenkill with 18:24 left in regulation.

But Stratos Mehalakes tied it from in front just 3:28 later. The Frogs just couldn’t convert again while the clock was running.

“It’s a tough way to lose,” Reardon said. “We advanced this way in the county final. We were just not on the right end of it today.”