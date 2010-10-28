Kirschner-to-Freeman lifts Hills East in 2 OT

The ball came to Tyler Kirschner along the sideline and a defender along side him. The Half Hollow Hills East sophomore used his speed to break free and create some space.

Kirschner then crossed the ball to a wide-open Jake Freeman, who scored with 6:55 left in double overtime to give Half Hollow Hills East a 2-1 win over Bay Shore Thursday in a Suffolk League II boys soccer game.

"I just burned the guy down the sideline and saw [Jake] in the middle and passed it," Kirschner said. "We needed to get a better seed and we wanted to win for the seniors on Senior Day."

Added Freeman: "We got the stop defensively and the ball came out. Tyler made a great run down the field with his great speed and it's my job to finish."

Hills East (12-3-1, 10-3-1) appeared to have the game in hand before Bay Shore tied the score at 1 with 3:13 left in regulation when Bryan Smith scored just inside the left post.

Bay Shore (7-5-4, 7-3-4) had a great opportunity to win it with 31 seconds left in the first overtime, but Hills East goalkeeper Jordan Gross made a leaping one-handed save.

The Thunderbirds took a 1-0 lead with 21:39 left in the first half on a goal from Kevin Dorn assisted by Kirschner. But Bay Shore goalkeeper Kenneth Barnes was outstanding, keeping his team in the game with 16 saves.

"It was two very good teams fighting for second place," Hills East coach Tiziano Carcone. "We're looking for that first playoff win in my tenure. The program needs it. They're peaking at the right time."

In the first three years under Carcone, the Thunderbirds have lost in the first round of the playoffs and haven't played a home game. This win could help them land a home postseason game.

"It's definitely a step up," Freeman said. "We're becoming a better team. I think we can do something in the playoffs. Our goal was to get in the playoffs and win a game."

The Thunderbirds have won six of their last seven league games, including a 1-0 win over first-place West Islip last week.

"This is the best squad we have had in a while," said Freeman, a junior. "We started the season slowly, but we dominated in the second half. We're ready for the playoffs."