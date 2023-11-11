Mineola boys soccer stunned by late rally, bows out of state tournament in semifinals

MIDDLETOWN — The clock on the big scoreboard struck two minutes left in regulation under the lights early Friday night at Faller Field. Mineola owned the game’s lone goal in this Class A state semifinal, and there were happy thoughts racing through Sebastian Knight’s mind.

“You know that you have to knock out these next two minutes, but 100%, the only thing in your mind is we’re going to the state final tomorrow,” the standout senior midfielder and captain said. “For that to be taken away from us so quickly is really tough.”

Because a stunning twist was dead ahead for this soccer team. Section I champ Byram Hills scored with 1:20 left, then won it in overtime, 2-1, on a goal by Chris Amenedo.

The Bobcats from Westchester are the ones going to Saturday’s final. They will face Section V champ Aquinas Institute and try to claim the program’s first state crown since 2007. Aquinas beat Byram Hills in the 2006 final.

“They’ve been pulling out late wins all season,” Bobcats coach Matty Allen said of his team after it improved to 17-2-4. “We’ve been a second-half team, overtime team, won our last two in overtime. I’m just glad to be going.”

So many tear-stained faces told a story for the team that won’t be going.

“I’m just proud of my boys for what they did this year,” Mineola coach Al Cavalluzzo said. “They said they were going to be here this year, and they got here.”

The only other time this program won Nassau and Long Island titles and made the final four was in 2005. Those Mustangs also bowed out in the semis.

These Mustangs looked bound for better late in the second half until they weren’t.

Billy Gillespie served a corner kick from the right side for Byram Hills, and Harry Boyd headed it past Jesse Kostulias.

It was 1-1, just like that.

“It lifted us,” Allen said. “It totally lifted us.”

The Mustangs had to lift themselves back up for overtime after taking that deflating hit.

“We met and said, ‘Let’s not change the way we’re playing. Keep possession and hold the ball, and let’s see if we can find the net,’ ” Cavalluzzo said.

Instead, the Bobcats’ leading scorer found the net.

Amenedo converted from about 10 yards out on the right side following a turnover. His 24th goal of the season ended it 6:24 into OT.

“Of course, it’s extra time now,” Knight said. “The focus and stamina starts to fade a little. Any of these slight mistakes can make a difference.”

Before that, Zain Rees had made the difference.

Mineola came out for the second half and took four shots in the first eight minutes, all off target. Then Rees made it 1-0 9:08 in, beating Gavin Nichols after taking a feed from Leonardo Cuello Gonzalez.

The lead almost lasted.

Knight summed up a 13-3-3 championship season this way:

“Unforgettable, memorable, unique. It was probably the best year of my life. It was awesome.”