1. Nassau’s November to remember

Long Island has waited five years to anoint numerous boys soccer state champions in a single season. That’s not all that Garden City, Floral Park and Carle Place accomplished.

It’s also the first time since 2013 that multiple Nassau teams became state champions in the same year. Coincidentally, Carle Place won its only other state title that season.

Of the three Nassau teams, only the Frogs trailed across all six games at Middletown High School. That was for less than five minutes as Carle Place immediately fired back two goals to retake the lead in the semifinal round against Section I's Rye Neck.

2. When adversity struck, Long Island stepped up

Whitman battled for 110 minutes before suffering its loss in penalty kicks against Section V's Fairport, which won a state title the next day.

Carle Place held firm with its one-goal lead in the state championship game against Section III champion Westhill despite the Frogs losing arguably its best defender to a red card inside the final 15 minutes.

Floral Park conceded a goal to Section IX's Our Lady of Lourdes after each one the Knights scored themselves in the state semifinal, but senior captain Ned Devine still rallied for the game-winner inside the final seven minutes.

Garden City flexed its composure in Sunday’s championship, refusing to falter after Section VI's Clarence flipped momentum by cutting the lead to one in the 74th minute.

That’s the value of good coaching and culture, fueling the Trojans and Knights to their first state titles.

3. Cliche rings true: Defense wins championships

Garden City, Floral Park and Carle Place allowed seven combined goals across 13 matches since each team’s Nassau championship games. Each posted a clean sheet in one of its two state tournament wins at Middletown High School.

The Trojans allowed seven goals across its 23-0 season, conceding just once since Oct. 15.