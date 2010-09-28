Parrella's goal a game-winner for Miller Place

With his team gripping to a one-goal lead over rival Sayville, Miller Place goalkeeper Kevin LaBarbera was under enormous pressure. The Panthers simply could not get the ball out of their own end and for nearly 15 minutes of the second half Sayville unloaded a barrage of shots at LaBarbera, finally breaking through with 11:38 remaining when Dan Scheck scored on a header.

"It was ridiculous, they were coming at us hard," said LaBarbera, who finished with 11 saves.

The Panthers were able to keep their cool after the score was tied, regaining the lead when Nick Parrella kicked a bouncing ball in the box past Brian Lutcha with 3:48 left to play, the game-winner in a thrilling 2-1 League V boys soccer game Tuesday.

"Once [Sayville] scored they were really fired up," Parrella said. "To be able to keep our heads in there and stay with it and find a way to get another goal was huge to get the win."

Miller Place coach Chris Herrschaft said he was not worried about his team losing its composure after Sayville's goal.

Subscribe to Newsday's high school sports newsletter. Newsday's weekly newsletter takes you on the field and inside the high school sports scene across Long Island. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

"I've got 11 seniors this year and these kids have been in a lot of different situations," Herrschaft said. "Having that experience allows us to win a game like this because they've been through it before. Even with the late equalizer there was enough time to put another one in."

LaBarbera said the Panthers should be able to build off the win that moved Miller Place (4-2, 3-0) to the top of the League V standings early in the season.

"Since the beginning of the season we've been preparing for them," LaBarbera said of Sayville. "They're one of our biggest rivals and it's definitely a big momentum builder for us and means a lot for us."

Miller Place's Matt Ebel scored in the sixth minute to give the Panthers the early lead and snapped Sayville's shutout streak of more than 400 minutes. The Golden Flashes (5-1, 3-1) held their first five opponents scoreless.

"Getting that first goal lifted a lot off our shoulders," Parrella said. "We knew we would be in this game until the end."

Sayville coach Val Winter is looking forward to seeing how his team recovers from their first defeat of the season.

"This is good for us because we haven't been behind all year and we'll see how we react to a loss," Winter said. "I think we'll react very well; there's a lot of heart on that team."