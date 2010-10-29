Sarnkingthong, Costa help Waldorf to IPPSAL title

Son Sarnkingthong dribbled through two defenders and scored from 12 yards 12:30 into the game as No. 2 Waldorf upset No. 1 Long Island Lutheran, 2-0, Friday to win the IPPSAL boys soccer title.

Trikas Costa scored on a solo run with 10 minutes left to seal the victory and Cristian Longoria made 12 saves for the team's fifth shutout of the season. Senior midfielders Sean Proctor and Seeton White contributed to keep Lutheran off the board.

The win was especially sweet for Waldorf (12-1-2), which had trouble solving Lutheran this season. On Oct. 22, the teams played to a tie at 3, and on Oct. 15, the Crusaders dealt Waldorf its only loss of the season, 2-1. Lutheran (12-3-1), previously undefeated in league, was led by Keegan Petersen's 15 saves.

Waldorf has scored 62 goals and allowed only 14. Waldorf advanced to face Staten Island Academy in the NYSAIS Tournament at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday at a neutral site to be determined.