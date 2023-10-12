Sayville boys soccer season canceled due to hazing incidents

Sayville High School has canceled the remainder of the boys soccer season because of hazing incidents, according to a letter sent Thursday from superintendent Marc Ferris to parents.

The letter, obtained by Newsday, said that younger players were the targets of the hazing, which included forms of racism and antisemitism. The district has not released the names of the students involved or what disciplinary actions they are facing.

“This hazing behavior was systematic and ongoing throughout the season,” Ferris’ letter states. It adds that the conduct took place off of school grounds and also went on in previous seasons.

Sayville was 5-9 overall this season and had two games remaining, including Thursday’s home match against Islip.

“This decision was made as a result of findings from an internal investigation that uncovered members of our Varsity Soccer team participating in hazing activities off campus that included acts of violence and humiliation towards younger players on our team,” Ferris’ letter reads.

He called the participation of students as “aggressors” and that team members were not comfortable reporting the misconduct “equally concerning.”

“There is evidence that this behavior extended beyond this season and included additional behaviors in past years that included forms of racist and antisemitism towards certain team members,” Ferris’ letter said. “This is not a team culture that we can condone or accept as a school district.

“While these events took place off school grounds, it is our obligation as a school district to hold those who participated accountable and to send a strong message to our entire school community that hazing, discrimination, bullying, racism or antisemitism of any kind, in any possible form or Forum, is completely unacceptable and intolerable.”

Ferris did not respond to a Newsday request for an interview. Sayville athletic director Ryan Cox did not return calls or text messages. Golden Flashes coach Cory Santangelo referred interview requests to school district administrators.

Ferris' letter said that school extracurricular activities are designed to “create a strong sense of belonging for students in our schools” and that they empower students to be “instilled with the courage to stand up for what is right and advocate against what is wrong.”

“No program, regardless of win-loss record, status, or standing in the community will exist in our schools if it does not live up to these expectations,” the letter concludes. “We take no pleasure in making this decision. However, as a school district, we need to take a stand and send a definitive message to all our students and community members about how we will deal with these situations moving forward.”