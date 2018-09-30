SWR boys and girls soccer help raise money for a good cause

The Shoreham-Wading River community came together Saturday afternoon for a soccer doubleheader and a good cause.

The Wildcats boys and girls soccer teams both played as part of a fundraiser to benefit the Stephen Siller Tunnel to Towers Foundation and raise money for the families of the airmen of the 106th rescue wing.

The efforts raised between $7,000 and $8,000, said Joe Daleo, who was the co-chairman of the event with Jim Pase.

“It was a great event that was well attended by the community,” Daleo said. Daleo said that Pase's son, Wesley, Shoreham’s captain and goalkeeper came up with the idea to have the fundraiser.

On Sunday, Shoreman players and their families will be in New York City for the Tunnel to Towers run, which also benefits the foundation.

The Tunnel to Tower foundation raises money to support military servicemen, first responders and their families. Four members of the Westhampton Beach-based 106th rescue were killed in a crash in Iraq in March, including three from Long Island.

The foundation was created to honor the memory of firefighter Stephen Siller, who died in the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks. Per the foundation’s website, Siller was stopped en route to the World Trade Center at the Brooklyn Battery Tunnel, which was closed for security purposes. He then ran through the tunnel with his gear on his back and made it to the Twin Towers, where he died.

The Tunnel to Towers run follows the path he took that day.