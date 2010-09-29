Silvera header gives Plainedge win over Hewlett

Justin Silvera scored on a header with 27 seconds left to give Plainedge a 4-3 win over Hewlett Wednesday in Nassau Conference V boys soccer. Silvera scored from the top of the box on a feed from Daniel Giorgi to tie the score at 3 in the 33rd minute for Plainedge (1-1-1). Hewlett had a 2-1 lead at the half, but Brandon Fiscina scored his second goal early in the second half to tie it at 2. Lynbrook 2, Glen Cove 1: Rich Bellusci headed in the winning goal off a corner kick from James Cullen with 18 minutes remaining to lead Lynbrook (3-0) in Conference VI. Freshman Brendan Tedaldi scored his first varsity goal to tie the score at 1 with 10 minutes remaining in the first half. Manhasset 3, Bethpage 2: Alex Leondis broke a 1-1 tie with 20 minutes left for Manhasset (3-0) in Conference VI. Christian Zanetis added a goal and an assist.Mepham 2, Valley Stream Central 1: Harley Hosty scored 10 minutes into the second half with a penalty kick to lead Mepham (2-1) in Conference III.

Commack 2, Patchogue-Medford 1: Jack Miller scored off a feed from Adam Tamburello with 6:24 left to win it for Commack (4-0) in Suffolk League I. Garrett Smith scored at 26:11 to tie the score for Patchogue-Medford in the first half. Miller finished with a goal and an assist.

Centereach 1, Copiague 0: Mike Hollowell received a pass in the box from Kevin Tarpey and scored with 51 seconds left in the first half to lead Centereach (2-2) in League III.

Smithtown West 1, Newfield 0: Ryan Schneider scored in the first five minutes of overtime to lead Smithtown West (4-0) in League III. Brian Hickey had four saves for his fourth shutout of the season. Newfield is 3-1.

West Babylon 2, Huntington 1: Justin Fitzpatrick scored both goals for West Babylon (2-1), including the winning penalty kick seven minutes into the second half in League IV play. Carlos Marquez scored 34 seconds into the second half to tie it for Huntington.Comsewogue 3, Bellport 0: Alex Healion scored 15 minutes into the first half to give Comsewogue (3-0) a 1-0 lead in League IV. Matt Delph had a goal and two assists.

Subscribe to Newsday's high school sports newsletter. Newsday's weekly newsletter takes you on the field and inside the high school sports scene across Long Island. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Shoreham-Wading River 2, Bayport-Blue Point 1: Chris Frick scored off an assist from C.J. Higgins four minutes into the first overtime to lead Shoreham-Wading River (2-1) in League VI. Mike Anglim scored the tying goal for Bayport-Blue Point halfway through the second half. Long Island Lutheran 4, Knox 0: Ryan Turner had a goal and two assists to lead Long Island Lutheran (5-0) in IPPSAL. Christos Loizou added two assists.