Miles Nevins woke up Sunday as a member of Syosset’s boys soccer team, one that was set to compete in the Nassau AAA championship game.

He didn’t go to sleep merely as a champion on Sunday night. He’ll wake up Monday as a legend, leaving Farmingdale State’s field announced as “Miracle Miles.”

“I never heard that one before. I truly wasn’t expecting it,” Nevins said with a smile. “But I’ll take it. We’ve been manifesting this since summer workouts.”

Nevins earned his eighth shutout as No. 3 Syosset beat No. 1 Plainview-Old Bethpage, 1-0. Syosset earned its third county title since 1998 and first since 2017, which came in Class AA.

Syosset will meet Connetquot or Whitman at 6 p.m. Saturday in the Long Island championship game at Farmingdale State.

The Hawks controlled most of the possession throughout the game, with Syosset relying on the counterattack. Syosset’s goal was its only shot on net until the 54th minute as Plainview-Old Bethpage repeatedly fired shots at Syosset’s defense, forcing Nevins to make eight saves.

His sixth save shined brightest as he denied an ever-pressing Ryan Feiner from a couple of yards in front of the net on a one-touch shot after a cross from midfielder Nicholas Shuleshov. The two juniors starred for the Hawks (13-2-2).

Senior captain Jack Pendrick preserved the win by stopping a shot a yard off the goal line inside the game’s final 10 seconds.

“It started from when we were in second grade. We’ve played with each other for 15 years,” Pendrick said. “It just sums up it all. We may not have been the prettiest, but we battle, and that’s the brotherhood.”

Junior midfielder Cole Maguire added to a week to remember. Maguire, who had the double-overtime winner in the semifinal round, finished a chance Sunday in front of the net after a miscommunication by Plainview-Old Bethpage defenders resulted in the ball just sitting a few yards away from the goal. It came inside the final 15 minutes of the first half and was only the sixth goal the Hawks have allowed all season, with two coming courtesy of Syosset (10-1-6).

“It’s a surreal feeling,” Maguire said. “I get the chance to run out here with my boys, run to the fans. It’s just an amazing feeling.”