SportsHigh SchoolCheerleading

Second Annual Newsday CheerFest at Hofstra

For Newsday’s second annual CheerFest, teams from all across Long Island came to Hofstra Univeristy. NewsdayTV's Carissa Kellman reports.  Credit: Newsday/Kendal Rodriguez

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Watch in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?
SUBSCRIBE

Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 6 months

ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME