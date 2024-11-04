A year removed from a disappointing end to the season, the members of the Freeport cheerleading team were the ones letting out a roar when a champion was announced on Sunday.

“What happened last year motivated us 10 times more,” senior Nicole Hernandez said of being named runner-up a year ago. “It gave us that extra edge to be even better, to go be the best.”

Freeport scored an 88.6 with its routine to earn the Nassau Class A Game Day cheerleading championship at Farmingdale State College. MacArthur (87.8) was the runner-up.

“This entire team worked their butts off,” junior Alexis Sewer said. “I’m proud of everyone. You couldn’t ask to be in a better situation right now.”

Freeport’s performance radiated throughout the gym and drew loud cheers from the crowd.

“I’ve been coaching a long time, and being a Game Day cheerleader is first and foremost when it comes to your school,” Freeport coach Laurie Kolodny said. “These girls love Game Day and they take it seriously.”

Carey put forward a strong performance to claim the Class B title, finishing with a score of 88.5 to edge Division (86.25).

“Knowing all the hard work we’ve put in, we couldn’t be happier,” senior Alexa Giugliano said.

“Carey is usually known as the underdog,” senior Amalia Flaherty said. “Hearing first place at our first competition, not placing in our last two and then hearing county champion, it’s been amazing.”

Carey entered Sunday with an average score of 84.35. When it mattered most, the team put its best foot forward and produced its best score.

“That was the best they’ve ever performed that routine,” Carey coach Melanie Velez said. “We’ve been working hard the last two weeks and the girls have been brilliant.”

“This team is known for its energy and the vibe we bring into a gym,” senior Magdalena Koutsoumbaris said. “I think we thought we had some mess-ups, but we perform as a team and always finish out.”

Last year’s Class B champion, Seaford, earned its second consecutive county title, this time as the Class C champion.

“It feels so different from last year. It feels like we got a lot better,” senior Marisa Patsatsis said. “It feels good to be able to do this again.”

Seaford’s 93.23 average was the highest in Nassau County, and its score of 92 was the highest of all the teams at the championship. Cold Spring Harbor finished as the Class C runner-up.

“I’m always impressed by what these girls do,” Seaford coach Lisa Ferrari said. “Their energy was there, they were having fun and that’s all we can ask for.”

Freeport, Carey and Seaford will represent Section VIII at the state Game Day cheer championship in Troy on Nov. 10.

“We had a lot of new girls this season and they all adapted so quickly,” Seaford senior Hayley Kern said. “We are all very excited to have the opportunity to compete once again.”