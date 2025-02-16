Mepham cheerleading wins first Nassau championship; Seaford, Farmingdale, Freeport also earn crowns

It’s a feeling that the Mepham cheerleading team has been waiting for: hearing their names called for the county title.

On Saturday night at Farmingdale State College, they finally heard it. Mepham took home the program’s first Nassau Class B championship.

“These girls are so dedicated,” coach Ashley Yunker said. “They have worked relentlessly for this moment.”

In 2023, Mepham finished third in Nassau. Last year, it was the runner-up. Senior Kelsie Houston said the team was determined to place first this time.

“It feels like all of our hard work really paid off,” Houston said. “To win this for the first time with our coach and this team, it feels so good to win.”

Mepham will travel to Binghamton March 8 to compete at the state level for the first time.

“It’s really exciting because not only is it a new experience for them, but it’s a new experience for me too,” said Yunker, in her 11th season. “All I can ask them to do is to put on as good of a performance as they did today.”

Seaford adds another title

Seaford teammates compete in the Class C Division of the Nassau County cheerleading championships at Farmingdale State College on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2025. Seaford won their division. Credit: James Escher

It’s been a perfect season for Seaford.

It started with a Nassau Game Day championship in November. A week later, the team won the state Game Day title. Just last week, at Walt Disney World, it took home its most impressive piece of hardware yet. Seaford placed first at the UCA National High School Cheerleading Championship. And the momentum continues, as Seaford secured the Class C championship on Saturday night.

“Coming off of Nationals, we’re definitely tired,” coach Lisa Ferarri said. “We’re fighting injuries, we’re battling illness, but we know there’s no excuses.”

There’s just one more goal they have: to bring home a state championship and complete a perfect season.

“Last year, they had it, and they let it go because they dropped in finals,” Ferrari said. “I know that’s not a feeling they ever want to have again.”

Farmingdale: Three-peat

Farmingdale teammates react after their winning performance in the Class A Division of the Nassau County cheerleading championships at Farmingdale State College on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2025. Credit: James Escher

Farmingdale earned back-to-back-to-back Class A titles after finishing with a score of 92.6 — the highest in the county. And the team did it without Jasmin Lawrence, who ruptured her Achilles and was unable to compete.

“Losing one of our best athletes could have shattered us,” coach Caitlin Beatrice said. “Instead, it fueled our drive. Winning was not just for us, it was for her.”

Freeport coed champs

Freeport teammates compete in the Co-ed Division of the Nassau County cheerleading championships at Farmingdale State College on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2025. Freeport won their division. Credit: James Escher

Freeport earned its second consecutive county title in coed.

“They worked so hard on their showmanship and their execution of stunts and tumbling just to make sure we get those execution points,” coach Laurie Kolodny said. “They’ve had a great season, and it just shows their hard work.”

All four Nassau teams will represent Section VIII at the Visions Veterans Memorial Arena on Mar. 8 to compete in the Competitive State Championship.