Newsday's second annual Cheer Fest brings everyone together

From Rocks to Royals, Clippers to Cougars, Mules to Mustangs, over 60 Long Island cheerleading squads spelled out their schools’ mascots with pride as they performed their greatest stunts on Saturday at Newsday’s second annual Cheer Fest.

“I was so excited to come back,” North Babylon junior Olivia Vadini said. “It’s all I’ve been thinking about since last weekend.”

The crowd of more than 3,000 cheered along with the athletes from various varsity teams as they performed in front of a panel of judges at Hofstra University’s David S. Mack Sports and Exhibition Complex.

“We’ve been talking about it all week, how excited we are,” Roosevelt senior Karla Velasquez said. “We’ve been working weeks for this.”

The atmosphere of the unique event — that brings Nassau, Suffolk and local Catholic squads to the same mat — was described as electric, but also necessary for a perfect routine.

“It’s like when you’re surrounded by so many cheerleaders, and everyone is cheering you on, it really helps you get that confidence on the mat when you go and perform your routine,” Northport senior Kayla Leonhardt said.

For many athletes, it was the biggest stage they have performed on in their careers.

“It was extremely nerve-wracking," Roosevelt junior Leidy Benitez said. "There are so many people and you’re just thinking about how you can’t mess up."

But in this sport, adrenaline is a tool for success.

“The adrenaline really helps me on the mat with the energy and getting the crowd pumped up,” Valley Stream North sophomore Iliana Vikos said. “I think it’s a huge part of the sport.”

“You have no choice. You have to use that to stunt or else you’re going to be nervous, everything’s not going to hit,” Valley Stream North junior Josiah Suazo added. “It’s almost like a positive mindset you need to have.”

Rivals and foes were foregone at the competition, where every team chanted along with another’s song and congratulated their performances.

“Everybody’s cheering for each other no matter if you were a rival during traditional season or not,” North Babylon senior Emma Cahill said. “Everyone’s here supporting one another.”

Most of the cheerleaders can also be seen dancing and singing with each other moments before their performances, which Sachem North senior Gabby Fleischer said helped her team earn the Class A title with a score of 84.1.

“On the mat, we ask each other random questions to distract ourselves and make each other laugh,” the side base said. “We just like to have fun, and it helps us put out a good routine.”

Two-time state and county champion Ward Melville won the coed division with an 85.6, narrowly beating out Whitman (85.1). Shoreham-Wading River (83.5) clinched the Class C title as Mount Sinai (82.75) placed second. Rocky Point (88.35) earned the high score of the event to win the Class B crown. Smithtown West was the Class B runner up (87.60). Connetquot finished second in Class A with a 77.9 and Port Jefferson (70.05) claimed the Class D title.

The event also featured the Massapequa and Bayport-Blue Point Challenger teams and recreational youth teams from West Islip, Sachem and Levittown in an exhibition round.

“It was very fun because all of the older kids were watching and cheering us on,” Gabby Sesto, 12, of the West Islip Lions recreational team said. “It’s just so great to walk off and hear them tell you how great you did.”

As many teams prepare for the UCA National High School Cheerleading Championship in Orlando next week, the event served as a chance to perform in a familial environment.

“This is like a nice refresher," Cahill said, "because it lets you just showcase your skills and show everybody what you’ve been working so hard on all season with the support of the whole island.”

Added Suazo: “It’s the best experience ever, it really is. I couldn’t ask for a more better experience.”