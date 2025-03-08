Rocky Point cheerleaders win state Class B title

BINGHAMTON —The Rocky Point cheerleading squad has dreamed about getting the first-place medals placed around their necks at the state championship. On Saturday at the Visions Veterans Memorial Arena, that dream came true as all 17 members walked out with shiny medals.

Rocky Point finished first in Class B at the NYPHSAA Competitive Cheerleading State Championships, bringing home a state title for the second time in program history. The Eagles finished with a score of 87.90, earning the highest score of the morning session, which included teams from coed and Class B.

When Frontier was named as the runner-up team, the Rocky Point squad formed a dogpile and burst with emotions.

“It was actually a crazy feeling to hear our names called as the winners,” senior Reese Rogers said. “We’ve pushed so hard for this moment.”

Head coach Samantha Ferrara was on the squad that won it last for the Eagles in 2019 when they finished first in Division I small schools with an 88.08. Six years later, she helped bring the team to its second-ever state championship, last time as a flyer on the mat, and this time as a coach.

“Ever since 2019, it’s been an ongoing thing that we couldn’t make it to states and that we weren’t doing what we want,” Ferrara said. “This entire year, we were like, we need to just break through that glass window and get to states and do our job. Now, here we are.”

Senior Caiden Palank said their first performance in the semifinal round wasn’t their best, but when they got back on the mat for the finals, they were ready to bring the energy.

“Our first performance wasn’t so strong,” Palank said. “We came out with a whole bunch of energy for round two, and that’s why we’re standing here with these medals now.”

Palank said that coming into this meet, she had redemption on her mind. At their last state appearance in 2023, the Eagles placed third.

“We came here in 2023 and we came so close,” she said. “Coming back two years later, all we could think about was redemption and we came here so hungry.”

Six of the 17 on the squad are seniors, and they hope that earning this state title will motivate the underclassmen to continue this legacy they've created.

“The six of us are leaving with a regional title, a national title, a county title, and now, a state title,” Rogers said. “We’re hoping that the girls behind us want that all for themselves as well and that it motivates them to see the success we did.”

Mepham took to the mat at Visions Veterans Memorial Arena for the first time in program history. The Pirates’ Nassau County Class B championship win in February, gave them the ticket to compete at the state level, an experience Mepham has never had before. They finished sixth in the semifinal round with a 75.55. The top five teams compete in the final round.

“Our first state championship experience was unforgettable,” coach Ashley Yunker said. “While we didn’t make it to the finals, we made history by being there, and the girls brought an incredible level of energy and excitement to their performance.”

Yunker says making it to the state level this season sets the bar for years to come.

“The experience was a huge stepping stone,” she said. “They are more determined than ever to grow, improve, and return next year with even more fire to make it to the top.”