Crowd helps Sachem North grab crown in Suffolk cheerleading

The Sachem North cheerleading crew faced fierce competition at the Suffolk County Cheerleading Championship at West Islip.

The Flaming Arrows were up against established programs such as Ward Melville and West Babylon. But no one in the gym was louder than the Sachem North parents, especially Kaylee Carman’s father.

The Flaming Arrows family cheered with the girls, giving them the confidence they needed to win their first county championship with a score of 88.7 in Large Division I.

“We know when we hit our stunts because the crowd gets so loud,” senior Jessica Fleischer said. “The whole room feels like it’s shaking and with everyone yelling, we just get so pumped up.”

Senior Alyssa Simone added: “It’s like we’re at home. We can hear our family supporting us and it’s heartwarming.”

The Arrows heated up the mat performing a flawless routine and sticking their elite stunt.

“Once all the partner stunts hit and we go into our cheer, we know it’s going to be a great ending to our routine,” coach Danielle Gresalfi said.

Both Fleischer and Simone said there was no better way to cap off the season than with a county win.

“It’s bittersweet because we are seniors, but I’m happy it ended this way,” Fleischer said.

Simone agreed: “I wouldn’t want it to end with anyone but this team.”

If any crowd could compete with Sachem North, it would be the crew clad in blue and white chanting, “Let’s go, Eagles.”

No, this isn’t Philadelphia, but the Rocky Point team is beaming with just as much pride as they completed an undefeated season and won their third county championship, this time in Medium Division I, scoring a 94.6.

“It’s everything we ever wanted,” Lauren Utting said. “There’s been a lot of pressure all season but today it was a little less because we knew if we hit our routine, we’d have a great outcome.”

They hit their routine perfectly and loudly.

“We worked really hard all season and we knew we could do it because we’ve done it before,” Julieanna Joy said.

Longwood started the season off with a win and a goal to rebuild their team after many seniors graduated.

The underclassmen and the lone senior didn’t disappoint as the Lions placed first in Small Division I, scoring a 90.3.

“Every team has obstacles but it’s all about how you deal with them,” senior Kallista Rohan said. “I have no regrets. This was my last performance and this was our best.”

The Lions dodged obstacles up until the very end.

“We have a lot of new girls,” junior Courtney Williams said. “Almost half the team are underclass and very young. Next year, everyone better watch.”

Babylon also became a three-peat champion with a win in Small Division II, scoring 64.65.

“Every year, I feel like we’re a part of history,” Kim Botto said. “This is my third year and win with the team. We put so much effort and work into this season and we did it as a team.”

Mount Sinai took its third title in Large Division II. Miller Place won its first title in the new Medium Division II.