Colabella leads Hauppauge cross country
Hauppauge's Ryan Colabella ran to a first-place finish in 16 minutes, 40.54 seconds in the varsity B race at the Suffolk Coaches Invitational at Sunken Meadow State Park Saturday.
Colabella's time was the fastest of the day for the Eagles. Shoreham-Wading River's John Lee finished second in 16:56.73.
Jake Hensler was third in 17:04.92 for St. Anthony's, which took first overall with 28 points. Shoreham-Wading River took second.
Sophomore Mike Branigan took first in the varsity A race in 16:57.69 and teammate Tim McGowan was seventh, as Northport finished first in team scoring with 45 points.
Rob Calamia ran to a second-place finish in the varsity A race in 17:10.76 as Smithtown finished second with 53 points.
Island Trees wins. Lucas Puglise took fourth in 19:11, Tommy Brownstone was sixth (19:58) and Zack Milack seventh in 20:02 as Island Trees took first with 38 points at the Hofstra Invitational at Bethpage State Park.
GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY
Brigid Brennan took first in 19:33 to help lead Northport to the team title in the varsity A race at the Suffolk Coaches Invitational at Sunken Meadow State Park.
Brennan was joined by teammates Victoria D'Amato who finished third in 20:33.08 and Anna Corrigan, who took 10th in 21:08.19.
Tiana Guevara of Miller Place finished second (20:28.44), while her twin sister Talia took fourth in 20:34.15.
Shannon O'Hehir took fifth in 20:36.54 and led Sachem East to a second-place overall finish.
In the varsity B race, Carolina O'Hea (20:03.42) and Juliana Marcucci (20:08.35) finished first and second, respectively, as Ward Melville took first with 46 points.
Connetquot's Erin Melly was third (20:38.69), Sachem North's Kelly Lavan took fourth (20:38.93) and Connetquot's Jessica Smillie was fifth in 20:39.18.
Sayville, led by Rose Bastian (21:36.5) took second overall with 88 points. Sachem North finished third with 113 points.