High school athletes of the week
Stephen Bourguet
Manhasset, cross country
Captured the Nassau Conference III title in 16:52 on a muddy Bethpage 5K course and guided his team to a fourth consecutive conference title and 58th straight win.
Catlynn Kundrat
Rocky Point, field hockey
Scored the winner in the Eagles’ 1-0 win over Southampton in the Suffolk “B” quarterfinals and had two goals in 3-0 semifinal win.
Kyra Harney
Bay Shore, field hockey
Scored a goal and played stellar defense in the midfield to spark a 3-1 win over Northport in the Suffolk Class A quarterfinals.
Kelsey O’Brien
Massapequa, field hockey
She scored three goals in the first half for Massapequa en route to a 6-1 win in the Nassau Class A semis.
Jake Amereno
Commack, boys soccer
Made 15 saves for No.8 Commack in a 2-1 win in a Suffolk Class AA quarterfinal.
Connor Koster
Glenn, boys soccer
He scored on the 20th penalty kick to lead No.3 Glenn over No.6 Miller Place, 9-8 in penalty kicks in a Suffolk A quarterfinal.
Will Rezin
Great Neck South, boys soccer
He scored two goals for No.10 GNS in a 3-0 win over No.2 Syosset in a Nassau ‘AA’ quarterfinal.
Luke O’Connell
C. Spring Harbor, boys soccer
He scored 3:08 into the second overtime for No.3 Cold Spring Harbor in a 2-1 win in a Nassau Class B semifinal.
J.T. Famularo
Island Trees, boys soccer
He scored with 11 minutes left for No.2 Island Trees in a 1-0 win in a Nassau Class A semifinal.
Noah Telyas
Jericho, boys soccer
He scored with 2:30 left for No.9 Jericho in a 1-0 win over No.4 Roslyn in a Nassau Class A semifinal.
Mary Hijazi
Calhoun, girls soccer
Scored winning goal in 2-1 win over Mepham in semifinals.
Morgan Santoro
Islip, girls soccer
Scored the lone goal in Islip’s 1-0 upset of undefeated Sayville.