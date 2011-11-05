High school athletes of the week

Stephen Bourguet

Manhasset, cross country

Captured the Nassau Conference III title in 16:52 on a muddy Bethpage 5K course and guided his team to a fourth consecutive conference title and 58th straight win.

Catlynn Kundrat

Rocky Point, field hockey

Scored the winner in the Eagles’ 1-0 win over Southampton in the Suffolk “B” quarterfinals and had two goals in 3-0 semifinal win.

Kyra Harney

Bay Shore, field hockey

Scored a goal and played stellar defense in the midfield to spark a 3-1 win over Northport in the Suffolk Class A quarterfinals.

Kelsey O’Brien

Massapequa, field hockey

She scored three goals in the first half for Massapequa en route to a 6-1 win in the Nassau Class A semis.

Jake Amereno

Commack, boys soccer

Made 15 saves for No.8 Commack in a 2-1 win in a Suffolk Class AA quarterfinal.

Connor Koster

Glenn, boys soccer

He scored on the 20th penalty kick to lead No.3 Glenn over No.6 Miller Place, 9-8 in penalty kicks in a Suffolk A quarterfinal.

Will Rezin

Great Neck South, boys soccer

He scored two goals for No.10 GNS in a 3-0 win over No.2 Syosset in a Nassau ‘AA’ quarterfinal.

Luke O’Connell

C. Spring Harbor, boys soccer

He scored 3:08 into the second overtime for No.3 Cold Spring Harbor in a 2-1 win in a Nassau Class B semifinal.

J.T. Famularo

Island Trees, boys soccer

He scored with 11 minutes left for No.2 Island Trees in a 1-0 win in a Nassau Class A semifinal.

Noah Telyas

Jericho, boys soccer

He scored with 2:30 left for No.9 Jericho in a 1-0 win over No.4 Roslyn in a Nassau Class A semifinal.

Mary Hijazi

Calhoun, girls soccer

Scored winning goal in 2-1 win over Mepham in semifinals.

Morgan Santoro

Islip, girls soccer

Scored the lone goal in Islip’s 1-0 upset of undefeated Sayville.