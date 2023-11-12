St. Anthony's takes team title in both races at the CHSAA cross country Intersectional Championships

St. Anthony’s won both the boys and girls team titles at the CHSAA Intersectional Championships at Van Cortlandt Park in the Bronx Saturday. It's the fifth time the school has achieved the feat.

Riley Griffith finished first among Long Island runners and fourth overall in the girls race, running the 2.5-mile course in 16 minutes, 1 second. Collin McLaughlin won the boys race in 12:58.6, followed closely by his teammates Jack Morelli (13:03.5) and Gabriel Wigutow (13:06.6). It’s the first time since 1945 that St. Anthony’s has had runners finish first, second and third in the CHSAA Intersectional meet.

“We all try to beat each other,” McLaughlin said. “We all train with each other, which helps translate into the race.”

McLaughlin said he had one goal: keep it simple. That thinking seemed to work just fine for the senior, who said the result confirmed what he already knew.

“Today really convinced me I can get a top-10 spot [at next weekend's state Federation championships],” McLaughlin said.

Griffith echoed that confidence, believing she can do the same or better after qualifying for the state Federation meet and narrowly beating out Sacred Heart’s Maeve Going (16:02.9). The Friars runner said she went into the meet with a good mindset.

“I’m someone there to have fun,” Griffith said. “As a captain, positive things help me and my girls.”

The Van Cortlandt course starts wide, but funnels inwards, forcing runners to make a choice of pushing through or hanging back. While McLaughlin elected to hang back and make up the distance later, Griffith led her team along the flags on the barrier.

That captain role brings a mixed bag of emotions for Griffith. She is the only senior on the team, which she said made today’s win “somewhat bittersweet” as she is the only runner not returning next season.

“I had my time,” Griffith said. “Now, I’m excited to see what legacy is left behind that I helped build.”