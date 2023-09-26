Newsday's top 25 girls cross country runners for 2023

Newsday's annual list of the top 25 high school girls cross country runners on Long Island for the fall 2023 season, listed alphabetically. (All times listed are from last season, except where noted.)

Mullane Baumiller, Sayville, Sr.: Baumiller led Sayville to a Class B title at the state championship and placed eighth in the race in 19:46.8.

Claire Bohan, South Side, Sr.: Bohan finished 30th in 20:43.8 at the state Class B championship and finished third at the Nassau Class B state qualifier in 19:37.8.

Ashley Carillo, Port Washington, Jr.: Carillo finished 48th in 20:22.2 at the state Class A championship and finished second in 19:29.5 at the Nassau Class A state qualifier.

Clockwise, from left: Mullane Baumiller of Sayville, Claire Bohan of South Side, Ashley Carillo of Port Washington.

Madison Cole, Comsewogue, Sr.: Cole ran a 20:48.7 at the state Class A championship for 61st place. Her 20:17.9 was sixth best in the Suffolk Class A state qualifier.

Olivia Czoch, St. Anthony’s, Jr.: Czoch finished fifth in 16:42.6 at the 2.5-mile CHSAA Intersectional Championships and finished 82nd in 20:27.1 at the state Federation championship.

Alicia DeFilippis, North Babylon, Sr.: DeFilippis finished 22nd in 19:38.9 at the state Class A championship and finished 48th in 19:54.0 at the Federation meet.

Aislinn Frazer, Friends Academy, Jr.: Frazer finished sixth in 19:44.8 at the state Class B championship and 36th in 19:38.3 at the Federation championship.

Cali Gabrielson, Mt. Sinai, 8th grade: Gabrielson finished 29th in 20:43.0 at the state Class B championship and finished fourth in 20:14.6 at the Suffolk Class C/D state qualifier.

Anna Gansrow, Eastport-South Manor, Sr.: Gansrow placed 66th in 20:55.8 at the state Class A championship and finished seventh in 20:17.9 at the Suffolk Class A state qualifier.

Clockwise, from top left: Olivia Czoch of St. Anthony's, Aislinn Frazer of Friends Academy, Maeve Going of Sacred Heart, Anna Gansrow of Eastport-South Manor.

Isabella Gerena, Sayville, Sr.: Her time of 20:10.5 at the state Class B championship played her 14th. At the Federation meet, Gerena finished 81st in 20:26.6.

Maeve Going, Sacred Heart, Soph.: She took second (15:58) at the 2.5-mile CHSAA intersectional championships and finished 60th in 20:03.9 at the Federation championship.

Zaria Hall, East Meadow, Soph.: Hall took third in 19:45.2 at the Nassau Class A state qualifier. She finished 43rd in 20:17.2 at the state Class A championship.

Kayla Hayes, Babylon, Sr.: Hayes placed 15th at the state Class C championship and finished 58th in 20:02.7 at the Federation championship.

Megan Lankowicz, Sayville, Soph.: Lankowicz finished 19th in 20:19.6 at the state Class B championship and finished 64th in 20:09.7 at the Federation championship.

Zariel Macchia, Floyd, Jr.: Macchia won the state Class A championship last year in 18:02.6, 15.8 seconds faster than the second-place finisher.

Sophia McInnes, Bayport-Blue Point, Jr.: A member of Newsday’s All-Long Island track team for winning the Division II 1,500 and 3,000 last spring, McInnes won the pre-state Vernon-Verona-Sherrill Invitational in 18:17.7 earlier this season.

Clockwise, from top left: Kayla Hayes of Babylon, Sophia McInnes of Bayport-Blue Point, Sofia Mulada of Cold Spring Harbor, Paige Sheiffele of Mt. Sinai, Isabella Spagnoli of Great Neck South.

Sofia Mulada, Cold Spring Harbor, Jr.: Mulada finished 23rd in 20:45.6 at the state Class C championship and won the Nassau Class C state qualifier in 19:55.9.

Olivia Pesso, Shoreham-Wading River, Soph.: Pesso finished 21st in 20:22.4 at the state Class B championship and finished fifth in 20:15.3 at the Suffolk Class C/D state qualifier.

Amanda Probst, Ward Melville, Sr.: Probst finished 58th in 20:43.0 at the state Class A championship and fifth in 20:01.9 at the Suffolk Class A state qualifier.

Paige Sheiffele, Mount Sinai, Sr.: Sheiffele finished 24th in 20:29.2 at the state Class B championship and 44th in 19:49.4 at the Federation championship.

Isabella Spagnoli, Great Neck South, Jr.: Spagnoli finished 40th in 20:06.9 at the state Class A championship and won the Nassau Class A state qualifier in 19:08.2.

From left: Lily Strebel of Westhampton Beach, Emily Wickard of Northport, Mia Wickard of Northport, Finnley Wickard of Northport.

Lily Strebel, Westhampton Beach, Jr.: Strebel finished fourth in 19:38.3 at the Bob Pratt Invitational at Sunken Meadow earlier this season after running 4:58 in the mile last year.

Emily Wickard, Northport, Sr.: Wickard finished 38th in 20:02.7 at the state Class A championship and 53rd at last year’s Federation championship in 19:57.0.

Finnley Wickard, Northport, Fr.: Wickard finished 28th in 19:48.5 at the state Class A championship and 25th in 19:30.5 at the Federation championship.

Mia Wickard, Northport, Fr.: Wickard finished 18th in 19:26.9 at the state Class A championship and 28th in 19:32.8 at the Federation championship.