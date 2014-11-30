Northport's Mike Brannigan comes up just short at Foot Locker regionals

Mike Brannigan's illustrious high school cross country career came to an end Saturday, when the Northport senior placed 18th in the Foot Locker boys championship in 16 minutes, 1.6 seconds. Brannigan fell eight spots shy of earning his second straight trip to nationals but earned third team All-Northeast honors.

Brannigan will now turn his attention to indoor track, where he runs in a variety of events ranging from 800-3,200 meters.

Brannigan won last year's Nike New York regional in 15:29.9. He won the state Federation championship two weeks ago in 15:30.4.

"It's hard to put it all in perspective just because he's done so much," coach Jason Strom said. "I guess a lot of people looking at this were expecting him to get through pretty easy, but it just wasn't his day today."