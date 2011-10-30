Smith leads Friars' to cross-country title

St. Anthony's won its first boys NSCHSAA cross-country title since 2005, breaking Chaminade's streak at five. The Friars scored 25 points, 24 ahead of the Flyers, on the 5-kilometer course Sunday at Sunken Meadow State Park.

St. John the Baptist placed third (68).

Brian Smith was the Friars' first finisher and third overall (16:59), a personal best by 35 seconds. Jake Hensler took fourth (17:00), Matthew Taddeo finished fifth (17:08), Thomas Diliberto sixth (17:08) and Kevin Kreider seventh (17:09) to round out St. Anthony's scorers.

"We had a good season,'' coach Tim Dearie said, "but when a team has won five straight league titles like Chaminade, you have to be on your toes. A 10-second spread between our top five is elite team running."

Chaminade's Thomas Awad won the individual title (16:33), and teammate Joe Ferencik finished second (16:46). Awad was the runner-up to Diliberto at last year's meet.

Caroline Brown of Holy Trinity won the girls race (19:43.8), more than 12 seconds ahead of St. Anthony's Victoria Ciotti (19:56.18). Brown took the lead for good with about a half-mile remaining. The junior finished eighth in the 2010 meet and is the Titans' seventh individual champion since 2000. Ciotti led the Friars (29 points) to their second straight team title.

Also for St. Anthony's, Kerri-Anne Flynn finished third (20:02.7), Gina D'Angelo took sixth (21:13.8) and Stephanie Leo placed eighth (21:35.6).

Sacred Heart took second with 68 points, led by Suzy Sikorski (fourth, 20:22.0) and Paige Duca (20:40.3). Kellenberg finished third with 90 points.

Six in a row for North Shore. North Shore won its sixth consecutive Nassau Conference IV championship at Bethpage State Park. Samantha Nadel won the 5k race (17:57) and was followed by teammate Brianna Nerud (18:06). The Vikings had four of the top five finishers.

Welsh, Bourguet lead Manhasset. Manhasset won the Conference III championship with 49 points, 10 ahead of Lynbrook. Mary Welsh was the Indians' top finisher, winning the 5k race in 19:55. Julia Smaldone came in fifth (21:34).

Manhasset's boys won their third consecutive Conference III title with 32 points, led by winner Stephen Bourguet (16:52) and runner-up Charlie Morris (17:09).