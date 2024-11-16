QUEENSBURY - For the first time in 40 years, a Nassau County team has won at the state public school cross country championship meet.

The Manhasset boys cross country team became the first Nassau boys team since Wantagh in 1984 to win the state championship across any class size Saturday morning at Queensbury High School. Led by junior Blake Sealy, who finished seventh in 15 minutes, 43 seconds flat , and sophomore Nicolas Katsoulis, who finished 15th in 16:01.9 on the 5-kilometer course, Manhasset scored 44 points to take home the Class B title. It the championship win was the first in program history.

Despite posting an individual performance that garnered him an All-State selection, Sealy credited those around him, and those who came before him.

“I’ve only been on the team for two years, but to know all that I’m representing — years and decades going back for Manhasset — it really feels great to win for them,” he said. “All the hard work of all the other individuals who helped me be here, I just can’t thank anyone else enough.”

Katsoulis was Manhasset's second runner in, crossing the line 15th in 16:01.9. Stije Huinink (16:31.4), Alexander Armendariz (16:34.5), Ryan Boldi (16:49.2) and John Hogan (16:53.1) followed.

Due to the depth of the team, Katsoulis began the season lower on their radar, but his meteoric rise has helped make them the best team in school history.

“I’ve done a lot of work to get here,” Katsoulis said. “I started off pretty low on the bracket. Being the young guy was huge in that. But yeah, I’m ecstatic about this.”

Manhasset coach Steve Steiner was happy to see their ultimate goal finally come to fruition.

“Definitely, a couple more of my guys were hopeful to finish higher today, but the thing about the guys on our team is that even when they’re not having their best day, they just persevere,” Steiner said. “They don’t know how to quit. It was definitely a special moment for them to share.”

Steiner himself was touched after seeing his runners pull it off.

“There’s just an amalgamation of emotions that just leaves me mostly in tears with very few words,” Steiner said. “I wasn’t able to get many words out when I was talking to them after the race. They started in the summer running 50 miles a week and made sacrifices to stay committed to each other. I’m just so proud of them.”

Freshman Braeden Jackelow (17:12.7) rounded out Manhasset’s championship effort.

In Class D, Port Jefferson scored a 53 points to win its first state team title since 1976. All seven of the runners have been running with the name “Cawley” written on their forearms in honor of former Port Jeff coach Rod Cawley, who led the school’s running programs for 37 years. Cawley died on Oct. 5 and the team had been running inspired ever since.

Port Jefferson cross country starts the state Class D championship race on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024. Credit: Stephen Weaver

“After jumping down from Class C to D, I remember Cawley was like, ‘This is the year,’” said senior Colin Veit, who was 10th in 16:33.5. “It’s a shame he wasn’t here to see it, but he was definitely watching.”

Third-year Port Jeff head coach Andy Cosci also shed light on Cawley’s everlasting impact on the program.

“He built up all three running programs here to what they are now, and they are known across the state because of the hard work he did,” Cosci said. “When we lost him last month, the boys made it a mission to do this for him. I’m glad we pulled this out for him.”

Senior Max Joyner (16:48.9), sophomore Sean Grossman (17:12.1) and juniors Christopher Nam (17:17.2), Sviatoslav Zalizniak (17:35.6), Chase Davis (17:56.2) and Lucas Sweeney (18:21.8) rounded out the Royals' contingent.

Elsewhere, Lindenhurst senior Jake Albert had the best individual time of any Long Islander with a 15:36.9, good for 11th in Class A. Ward Melville senior Jon Seyfert was just behind him with a 15:41.7.

“It’s not exactly what I wanted, but I’m still happy with it,” Albert said. “It feels really good to know that my hard work is coming along and I’m stepping up to where I should be.”